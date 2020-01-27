Gwen Stefani’s Sleek & Straight Hair At 2020 Grammys – Hairstylist Reveals How To Get Her Look 

Gwen Stefani looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the 2020 Grammy Awards when she rocked her long platinum blonde hair down & straight & her hairstylist shared exactly how you can get her look!

One thing that’s for sure when it comes to Gwen Stefani, 50, is that she always manages to look fabulous on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in LA on January 26. Not only was Gwen’s ensemble gorgeous, but it was her glam that truly stole the show. She opted to keep her long platinum blonde hair down and straight, while parted in the middle, and ending just above her waist. Gwen’s hair was done by hairstylist, Danilo, who shared with HollywoodLife how she achieved Gwen’s look and what steps to follow if you want to try it at home.

As for the inspiration behind Gwen’s hair, Danilo revealed, “‘Gilded tresses’ and ‘sleek chic’ are the vibes I had in mind for this look. Effortless glam that is polished and perfected.” To get the look, Danilo followed the five steps below.

1. “To prep the hair, wash with Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Smoothing Shampoo and Coconut Oil Infusion Conditioner. This will leave the hair silky smooth and nourished.

*Pro Tip: It’s important to practice foundational hair care…treating the hair preciously and using the right products day to day. Nutrient-rich shampoo and conditioner are the key tools for this process.

2. While wet, apply Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Heat Defense Leave-In Conditioner to prep the hair before adding heat. This adds another level of protection for the hair and leaves hair touchable and soft.

3. Apply a dime-sized amount of Suave Professionals Sleek Anti-Frizz Smooth & Shine Cream to make sure the hair is extra sleek and shiny.

4. Blow-dry the hair straight, using a mixed bristle brush, and use a flat iron to get rid of any remaining kinks.

5. Finish with Suave Professionals Flexible Control Finishing Hairspray to set the look!”