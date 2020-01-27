Grammys After-Parties: Billie Eilish & More Stars Celebrate Grammy Awards At Post-Show Bashes

After the 2020 Grammy Awards, celebrities gathered at various after-parties to celebrate the big night, despite the news of Kobe Bryant’s death still weighing heavy on everyone’s mind.

Billie Eilish was the big winner of the night at the 2020 Grammy Awards, taking home the evening’s top FOUR honors (Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Recod of the Year and Best New Artist). Naturally, she had a lot to celebrate, and after the show, she hit up Universal’s after-party to party it up. She was joined by her brother (and collaborator!), Finneas O’Connell, and his girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, at the event, and the trio had huge smiles on their faces as they celebrated Billie’s big night. Other attendees at the Universal party included Kehlani, Lindsey Stirling, YG and Hailee Steinfeld.

While the Grammys and its after-parties were certainly a good time, it’s no secret that there was a lot on everyone’s mind during the show and afterward. Just hours before the event, news broke that NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, was killed in a fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also one of the nine victims of the horrific accident. There were several tributes to Kobe during the Grammys, but many stars also noted that he would have wanted the show and the party to go on.

It’s the second time in eight years that the Grammy Awards have been hit by tragic news, so raw that celebs barely had time to digest it and process their grief. In 2012, Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy night party went ahead in the Beverly Hilton, the very same hotel where, upstairs, his protégé Whitney Houston lay dead after accidentally drowning in her bathtub after taking cocaine.

