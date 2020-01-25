Joseph Baena, 22, Flexes His Massive Arms While Posing With A Fellow Bodybuilder

Joseph Baena is looking so much like his dad Arnold Schwarznegger! The bodybuilder posted another photo showing off his insanely toned muscles!

Joseph Baena is following in dad Arnold Schwarznegger‘s footsteps! The 22-year-old just posted another photo on Instagram showing off his toned muscles, and is in amazing shape. Joseph was all-smiles as he posed in a gym alongside his friend Sergio Oliva Jr., 35, who is getting ready to compete at his dad’s Arnold Sports Festival in March. “The Next Generation!

Wishing my brother the best of luck as he trains for @arnoldsports !” Joseph sweetly captioned the pic, pointing to his buddy. The sweaty pair appeared to be getting their fitness on as they hung out at Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach, California. What a supportive friend!

Arnold’s son had his toned and defined arms on full display as he rocked a fitted black tank top, and we think he might be in better shape than his dad in 1984’s The Terminator. He showed off the rest of his physique in a fitted pair of black sweats and a comfy pair of Venice-approved Vans sneakers. Sergio was also proudly displaying his insane muscles, and looks more than ready for the sports festival in Columbus, Ohio from Mar. 5 – 8. The event, founded by Arnold back in 1989, features over 20,000 athletes competing in 80 events and is an entire experience with a convention, entertainment, and more.

Joseph’s followers couldn’t get over how much he looked like his movie star-turned-Governor dad, and flooded the 22-year-olds comments with compliments! “That guy looks like Arnold,” one fan hilariously wrote, while another noted that he “is looking so much like your papa!” Others complimented his choice to follow in Arnold’s footsteps as a bodybuilder. “New generation, who dis?” a follower added. “This is so cool! Talk about vintage genetics right there,” another complimented. If Terminator ever wants to do a re-boot with Joseph, he literally looks like he was born for the role.

Since getting into unreal shape, Joseph has been proudly showing off his body — and we don’t blame him! He flaunted his guns in a Dec. 28 post, also at Gold’s Gym, which is seemingly his go-to place. “Anyone else gonna go into 2020 with a sick pump? What are you training on NYE?,” he captioned the snap.