It’s Fri-YAY! Wendy Williams was all smiles in a sexy outfit days after finalizing her divorce from ex Kevin Hunter.

Moving forward and looking good while doing it! Wendy Williams, 55, appeared to be in a state of pure euphoria on Friday, January 24. She posed for an Instagram photo next to what appears to be some of her fellow coworkers in a skintight crop top that effortlessly showed off her toned stomach. The famed talk show host paired the sultry look with black pants and one heck of a pair of furry boots as she looked forward to the weekend ahead in the caption. “The meeting of the minds is over. Now we’re going for food!”, she wrote before asking her millions of fans what they were up to. “Wendy always out here looking like a young girl off the clock with the midriff out lol,” one fan wrote after witnessing the mother-of-one’s beaming snap. “I’m glad she is living her life.”

Wendy’s spirit looked to be as high as can be days after news broke about her divorce from now ex-husband Kevin Hunter, 46, being finalized in New Jersey on Wednesday, January 22. The former couple was married for 21 years and they share one child together: 19-year-old son Kevin Jr. Details of their alleged agreement includes them splitting their home in Livingston, NJ 50/50 and Wendy allegedly keeping their place in Florida that currently houses her mother Shirley.

Other details include Kevin allegedly not having to give up any proceeds he made from a house in Morristown, NJ that he once owned but sold. Wendy will be staying cozy when it comes to the furniture aspect of their former relationship as she’s apparently keeping it all. Kevin shouldn’t worry too much, however, as he will at least get to keep his Ferrari and Rolls-Royce cars according to the report.

There was no word on spousal support and child support for their son Kevin Jr. which was something that Kevin allegedly demanded from Wendy, according to court documents TMZ also obtained in May of 2019. The bubbly television personality should be in a state of relief, regardless, based on what a source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in December 2019. At the time, the insider told us that the legal process, “has really stressed Wendy out and it’s taking a toll on her mood,” adding, “She’s been very, very stressed on days she’s dealing with it.”