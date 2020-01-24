From Kate Beckinsale to Taylor Swift, some of our favorite stars were out & about this week in gorgeous outfits & we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities!

There were so many amazing outfits this week from some of our favorite celebrities and we rounded up the top ten best dressed stars. Kate Beckinsale, 46, looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the Spotify Best New Artist party held at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood on Jan. 23 when she wore a sheer black jumpsuit. Kate’s one-piece ensemble was skintight and completely sheer while the entire piece was lined with stripes and covered in sequins, showing off her amazingly toned figure. The bodice of the jumpsuit featured a plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her waist, while the sleeves were massive tulle ruffle puffs that framed her face. She accessorized her look with a pair of black satin ankle-strap sandals and massive diamond earrings. As for her glam, her brown hair was done by hairstylist, Peter Savic, who parted her hair in the middle, slick back the sides and left the rest of her hair down in a voluminous blowout. Meanwhile, makeup artist, Hrush Achemyan, gave Kate a sultry burnt red smokey eye with super voluminous lashes.

Taylor Swift, 30, stole the show at the premiere of her documentary, Miss Americana, at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23 when she wore a head-to-toe black and white plaid Carmen March FW19 ensemble, styled by Joseph Cassell. She threw on a strapless jumpsuit that featured a tight bodice and a thick belt that cinched in her tiny waist. The pants of the one-piece were super baggy and wide-leg, and she topped her look off with a matching peacoat which she draped over her shoulders. Taylor topped off her sophisticated look with gorgeous Mateo earrings and rings.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, looked fabulous at the Abyss by Abby Fashion Show in LA on Jan. 21 when she showed off her toned figure in a skintight metallic silver Abyss Hera Gown. The dress featured a one-shoulder neckline that was cutout at the chest, while the rest of the frock flowed out into a pretty pleated maxi skirt. Khloe showed off her long toned legs in the skirt which featured a thigh-high slit, and she accessorized her look with Femme Stark Patent Sandals, Harry Kotlar J-6023 Earrings, and a Judith Leiber Stack of Cash Clutch.

