Ariel Winter Rocks Corset Dress While Hitting Pre-Grammys Party Without BF Luke Benward

Ariel Winter channeled old Hollywood glamour when she attended the Spotify pre-Grammys party, sizzling in a silky, white corset dress featuring lace panels. Luke Benward definitely missed out!

Ariel Winter continued her fashion domination of awards season by rocking one of her sexiest dresses yet before the Grammys. The Modern Family star, 21, rolled up to the Spotify Pre-Grammy Awards party on January 23 looking like a total stunner in a corset-inspired dress. Ariel’s white silk dress featured a tight bodice with molded cups, and a fitted pencil skirt with lace panels on the sides and hem. When she turned to look over her shoulder at the photographers on the red black carpet, she revealed that there were actually two see-through panels going down the side of her skirt and her ribs, which made it clear that she wasn’t wearing anything underneath.

You can see Ariel’s scandalous look from the Spotify party below! She completed the ensemble with silver sandals, shoulder-scraping diamond earrings, and an ostrich feather purse with a pearl strap. Red lips and a pink manicure gave the outfit a pretty pop of color. It’s a dramatic departure from the outfit she wore to the Golden Globes earlier this month. Ariel was spotted at the InStyle/Warner Brothers Golden Globe Awards after-party on January 5 wearing a neon yellow, shimmery gown with a full skirt. The knit gown was backless, with a mock turtleneck and one sleeve. She looked gorgeous!

Ariel’s boyfriend, Luke Benward, wasn’t at the pre-Grammys party with her, though he was attached to her hip at the Golden Globes shindig. An eyewitness at the party told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Ariel and Luke “were really cute and not overly-heavy on the PDA. She checked in with him often and danced with him. She seemed to be enjoying herself and they seem quite happy.” Aww!

Ariel and Luke started dating in October 2019, two months after her split from longtime boyfriend Levi Meaden. While things started out casual, the relationship’s heating up, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Though they haven’t had “the talk” about becoming official, Ariel and Luke, who have been friends for years, are definitely heading in that direction. “Luke treats Ariel like a princess and he doesn’t take himself too seriously so they’re always having a blast,” the source said, adding that “Ariel loves how Luke has such a positive vibe all the time, he’s always up for a good time, he knows how to have fun, and he lets her be herself.”