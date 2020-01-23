Trippie Redd, 20, Seemingly Responds To Eminem, 47, Name-Dropping Him: An Old Man Is ‘Beefing’ With Me

After Eminem threw some shade towards Trippie Redd on his new surprise album, the ‘Topanga’ rapper seemingly told the much-older Eminem to act his age.

Move over Machine Gun Kelly, Macklemore, Ariana Grande, and everyone else Eminem mentioned on his new album, Music To Be Murdered By. It seems that the 47-year-old rapper’s next big feud is with Trippie Red, 20. After Em called out Trippie’s drug use on the track “Marsh” (“In my head / [a voice] say it’s still a dream / then he said kill emcees / Trippie Redd, with pills and lean / sipping meds in the limousine”), Trippie appeared to respond to the name-drop. “N—-s be 50 beefing wit a 15yr old [peace emoji] [sleeping emoji],” he posted to his Instagram Story on Jan. 21, after Music To Be Murdered By dropped, according to XXL. While Redd doesn’t name Em or “Marsh,” onlookers are convinced that this cryptic remark is directed towards Eminem.

Now, fans will have to wait and see if Em responds to this response. Though, Slim Shady might be too busy with his lingering foe, Nick Cannon, to deal with Trippie. Days before Music To Be Murdered By’s release, Nick, 39, released a mixtape, The Miseducation Of The Negro You Love To Hate, which contained the Eminem-diss track, “Used To Look Up To You.” About a month earlier, Nick blasted Em’s age – “bring your walker, get out ya wheelchair, Eminem” – during his Power 106 radio show. Oddly enough, no one has found up a Nick Cannon diss on Music To Be Murdered by.

Actually, Murdered By is relatively light on the disses, especially when compared to the explicit insults on his earlier work. This isn’t to say that the new record is completely free of shade, per NME. On the new records, he buried his beef with Machine Gun Kelly on “Unaccommodating” (“But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is/I cleansed him of his mortal sins, I’m God, and the Lord forgives even the devil worshippers”), took a shot at Macklemore on “Leaving Heaven” (“Okay, so while Macklemore was keeping his room nice and neat/I was getting my ass beat twice a week”) and called Joe Budden a “backstabber” on “Lock It Up” (“Tryna save at Kroger/So why would I give a f-ck about backstabbin’ Trader Joe for?”)

This whole Eminem/Trippie clash is very reminiscent of what went down between Ice-T and Soulja Boy back in the day. In 2008, on a DJ Cisco mixtape, Ice-T shouted, “F-ck Soulja Boy! Eat a d-ck! This n—- single-handedly killed hip-hop.” Soulja, then 17-years-old “Crank That” sensation, demolished the then-49-year-old Ice-T in viral YouTube videos. “This n— is old as f-ck…You were born before the Internet was created. How did you even find me?” Ice-T, in 2014, said he regretted starting beef with Soulja Boy because “because it turned me into a person that seemed like I wanted beef. That’s really not my style, you know?