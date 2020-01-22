Vicki Gunvalson Likes The Idea Of A Spinoff About Her Family Amid Rumored ‘RHOC’ Drama

Vicki Gunvalson seems keen on doing a spinoff about her family and business after admitting that she ‘doesn’t know’ what her future holds on ‘RHOC’.

Could we be seeing Vicki Gunvalson whooping it up in a completely different manner? The 57-year-old talked about potentially doing her own thing outside of RHOC after a fan suggested it to her on Instagram on January 20. Vicki shared a photo of her having a blast in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico with her brother and sister while they were out for dinner and drinks where she looked ecstatic to be there with them. “Maybe you should create a spinoff about your family and business,” a follower wrote in the comments section to which Vicki replied, “That’s a great idea,” while tagging Bravo head Andy Cohen, 50, and the network’s official IG account! “Agree, love you Vicki,” another fan wrote. “Time to move on from those ladies. You have a great future filled with love. You don’t need that nastiness in your life.”

Vicki doing her own show wouldn’t be too surprising given how much the RHOC fanbase already knows about her personal life. Her daughter Briana Culberson, 32, and son Michael Wolfsmith, 35, have been a pivotal part of her storyline since the show premiered 14 years ago. Briana got married to husband Ryan, 35, in 2011 and the couple have two sons together: Troy, 7, and Owen, 5. The “OG of the OC” has also shown what a fab businesswomen she is by bringing the television cameras into her Coto Insurance offices. Her former costar Lauri Waring worked for her during the series’ early years.

The timing of a Vicki spinoff possibly happening comes at an interesting time for her. She previously revealed that she “doesn’t know” if she’s coming back to the show’s 15th season on January 3 after a fan asked if she wasn’t returning. She was demoted to a friend role last year after being full-time for its first 13 seasons but was still featured in pretty much every episode.

She’s not the only one apparently feeling the heat. The entire RHOC cast is allegedly nervous about their futures on the show after Andy said that some changes are coming for the upcoming season. “All of the ladies are saying they’re confident they’re coming back, but nobody knows for certain,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on December 29.