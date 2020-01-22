Watch
Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Reveals How Jay Leno & Pharrell Inspired Her To Name Her 1st Child North

Kim Kardashian, North West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018
Houston, TX - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian puts on her Sunday best in a green pantsuit as she's joined by Kanye West and their daughter North leaving to Joel Olsteen's morning service at Lakewood Church in Houston. Kanye looked dapper in an all navy suit while daughter North sported a karate-like outfit and faux nose ring. *Shot on 11/17/19* Pictured: Kanye West, North West, Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 18 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim & Kourtney Kardashian attended Kanye West's 'Sunday Services' with daughters North West & Reign and Comedian Dave Chappelle in Calabasas, CA. Kim wears Yeezy Season 5 PVC pumps and carries an Hermes Kelly Pochette Gris bag in asphalt. Pictured: North West,Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5101365 010719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian go shopping at Jeffries with North West while they film scenes for 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' in New York, NY. Boots ‚Äì Yeezy Season 6 in Graphite - ¬£434 Catsuit ‚Äì Yeezy x 2XU Jacket - Yeezy Kourtney Kardashian Outfit - Sunglasses ‚Äì Balenciaga - ¬£375 Boots ‚Äì Yeezy Season 5 Bag ‚Äì Hermes ‚ÄòMini Kelly‚Äô Jeans ‚Äì GRLFRND - ¬£160.64 Pictured: Kim Kardashian,North West Ref: SPL5029496 011018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Political News Editor

North West has two special people to thank for her unique name, and it’s not her parents. Kim Kardashian revealed on YouTube that it Jay Leno and Pharrell Williams who convinced them to name her North!

Back in 2013, what Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would name their first child was all anyone could talk about. Everyone and their mother dropped suggestions and speculated about what  unique names the couple would come up with. Who knew that it would be Jay Leno‘s joke that would stick? Kim revealed in a new YouTube video seven years later that she and Kanye only started to seriously consider the name North West after the comedian put it out there in the universe! Kim shared the story with fans while participating in a Q&A during a makeup tutorial on YouTube with sister Kylie Jenner, called “Get Ready With Us: Kim and Kylie.”

She explained to a fan that she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2013 while pregnant, and the comedian took the opportunity to grill her about potential names. “North took me like a week to name her — not a week. Four or five days,” Kim said while Kylie did her makeup. “And I was like, ‘No way, I would never name my daughter that.’ Like, I said that on his show.” After the episode aired, Kim said that her friends, including Pharrell Williams, started telling her that the name could work for her now six-year-old daughter. “Everyone was coming up to me like, ‘It’s such a cool name. You should really think about it.’ And then Pharrell had all these cool meanings.”

Later in the January 21 video it was Kylie’s turn to talk about kids. When asked how many children she wants to have, the proud mom of one-year-old Stormi Webster said, “I see myself for sure having four kids, I just don’t know when. I don’t have a timeline to this, and I don’t know if I’m gonna have four kids tomorrow, [or] if I’m gonna have four kids in seven years.” You heard the woman!