Kim Kardashian Reveals How Jay Leno & Pharrell Inspired Her To Name Her 1st Child North

North West has two special people to thank for her unique name, and it’s not her parents. Kim Kardashian revealed on YouTube that it Jay Leno and Pharrell Williams who convinced them to name her North!

Back in 2013, what Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would name their first child was all anyone could talk about. Everyone and their mother dropped suggestions and speculated about what unique names the couple would come up with. Who knew that it would be Jay Leno‘s joke that would stick? Kim revealed in a new YouTube video seven years later that she and Kanye only started to seriously consider the name North West after the comedian put it out there in the universe! Kim shared the story with fans while participating in a Q&A during a makeup tutorial on YouTube with sister Kylie Jenner, called “Get Ready With Us: Kim and Kylie.”

She explained to a fan that she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2013 while pregnant, and the comedian took the opportunity to grill her about potential names. “North took me like a week to name her — not a week. Four or five days,” Kim said while Kylie did her makeup. “And I was like, ‘No way, I would never name my daughter that.’ Like, I said that on his show.” After the episode aired, Kim said that her friends, including Pharrell Williams, started telling her that the name could work for her now six-year-old daughter. “Everyone was coming up to me like, ‘It’s such a cool name. You should really think about it.’ And then Pharrell had all these cool meanings.”

Later in the January 21 video it was Kylie’s turn to talk about kids. When asked how many children she wants to have, the proud mom of one-year-old Stormi Webster said, “I see myself for sure having four kids, I just don’t know when. I don’t have a timeline to this, and I don’t know if I’m gonna have four kids tomorrow, [or] if I’m gonna have four kids in seven years.” You heard the woman!