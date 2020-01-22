Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Makes Pregnancy Announcement After Younes Bendjima Reunion

Kourtney Kardashian has admitted to freezing her eggs in case she wants a fourth child. After reuniting with ex Younes Bendjima, she made a shocking revelation about a pregnancy.

There’s nothing Kourtney Kardashian loves more than being a mother. Though she has three children by ex Scott Disick, she revealed in a 2018 Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode that she was freezing her eggs in case she wanted to have another baby. Now that the 40-year-old seems to have reunited with ex Younes Bendjima, the possibility of a baby number four is out there. She posted an Instagram selfie on Jan. 22 wearing an orange long-sleeved bodysuit, and nosy fan asked her if she was pregnant. Kourt’s stomach was fairly flat, but it looked like she’d just eaten lunch as she had the smallest of bumps.

Her reaction was surprising. Instead of being insulted, Kourt responded back to the comment with, “No, I wish.” She wishes she was pregnant!!! Her fans do too. User e.liz.a.beth5 wrote, “@kourtneykardash make it happen your are a great mom.” savvy.marie told her, “@kourtneykardash pls have another baby.” A surprising number of users agreed with the original poster that Kourtney appeared to be pregnant. User veikinglady2 wrote, “@maiaaorlando I was thinking that too. I think her n Scott should go for 1 more💜🤰🤱.” Ummm, never mind the fact that he’s in a committed relationship with Sofia Richie, 21.

Fan migz180 praised Kourt for handling the deeply personal question with such grace, writing “@kourtneykardash Such a classy woman, most would have been offended! You’re the best Kourtney!” Once the page Comments by Celebs posted the Kourtney’s response, readers were furious that someone would pose the question. elisabetasentebale wrote, “And how is it her business even if she was pregnant? It’s rude to ask a woman that🙄.” Fan sam_alzanati commented, “People seriously need to stop asking women this question. Come on!! A little belly gets a bit puffy and boom she’s pregnant. 😂.”

Kourtney revealed in a Dec. 2, 2018 KUWTK episode that her emotions were all over the place because of the hormone injections she was giving herself. “I just feel like this is for safety,” she said, in case she wanted another child in the future. “I hope that going through all of this is worth it. I don’t want to put my body through something like this again. The emotions of it all are just a lot.” Kourtney also confessed in a Oct. 2017 KUWTK episode that she would be up for having one more baby with Scott, so that all her kids had the same father. “I feel like I would [have another baby with him] if the situation was right,” Kourt revealed, even though she was still with Younes at the time.