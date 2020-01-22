James Charles Recreates Kylie Jenner’s Latest, Sexy Instagram Shoot—See Pic

Impersonation is the sincerest form of flattery! James Charles showed off his makeup skills when he posted a new snap to Instagram on Jan. 17, revivifying Kylie Jenner’s look from the same day!

We weren’t the only ones who had to do a double take with this one. James Charles, 20, may very well be Kylie Jenner‘s, 22, look-a-like after his Jan. 17 post to Instagram where he recreated her look — down to the sassy pose! The YouTube star took to his social media account to share one of his latest major makeovers and skills with makeup. In the snap, James fashioned his outfit, makeup, and hair to look uncannily similar to Kylie’s whole ensemble in her Instagram post from the same day. James looked over his shoulder and gazed at the camera, keeping his eyes soft just like Kylie’s! “2 can play at this game,” James captioned the snap, tagging Kylie in the process.

Instead of taking the likeness as a jab in any way, the photo appeared to be all in good fun. But things weren’t always so amicable between the pair. During his feud with Tati Westbrook and Jefree Star, Kylie made the bold move to unfollow James on social media — which is basically like being excommunicated from the entire Kar/Jenner clan. However, fans started to wonder if things were smoothing over between the two influencers when they were both spotted out and about at the same hot spot on May 21, following the launch of Kylie’s skincare line.

What’s more, James was also in attendance on May 26 at his and Kylie’s mutual friend, Ella from The ACE Family’s, third birthday party. “James Charles was in great spirits at Kylie Jenner’s skin care launch on Tuesday evening as he feels free and that he’s won the war in the sense after the drama with Tati Westbrook,” a source close to the YouTuber revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife after the pair bumped into each other. Now that he’s returned to his YouTube channel, it seems that things are getting back to business as usual for the beauty influencer.

James is no stranger to showing off his talent with makeup and impersonation. He regularly flaunts his verve for the beauty industry on social media and doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon! Fans cannot wait to see what he posts next.