New year, new go at love? Rihanna and her ex Drake were looking awfully close while at a concert in New York together. The reunion comes on the heels of her split from Hassan Jameel.

Rihanna just split from her boyfriend of two-and-a-half years Hassan Jameel, and now her ex Drake is suddenly back in the picture! The two attended an A$AP Rocky concert at Yams Day in New York on Jan. 17, and fan videos of the pair together are starting to surface. The day that they attended the benefit concert honoring the late A$AP Mob founder A$AP Yams, happened to be the exact same day that news of Rihanna and Hassan’s split surfaced. Drake and RiRi seem to not be able to quit each other.

Rihanna and Drake dated briefly in the fall of 2016, after he gushed onstage about being in love her since he was 22 while presenting her with the MTV Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs. But their go at an exclusive romance fizzled out after a few months, and by early December he and Jennifer Lopez, 50, were posting hot and flirty pics together to their Instagram accounts.

Still, the insane chemistry between Rihanna and Drake cannot be denied. Their collaborations, their music videos, their playful PDA, everything about them screams that they belong together. Their chemistry is off the charts and fans have always rooted for them to make it as a couple. The fact that she’s back by his side right as news of her split from Hassan dropped definitely says a lot.

Drake and Rihanna were spotted in celebration of #YamsDay 💎! A power couple 🖤 pic.twitter.com/pP7n5lIYnr — WorldstarHipHop (@WorldstarMemez) January 18, 2020

Her breakup with Saudi billionaire Hassan came four months after she gushed about him to Vogue in Oct. 2019. The pair were first photographed making out in a pool in June of 2017 in Spain, and she confirmed that they had an ongoing exclusive relationship. “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy,” she told the publication without directly naming Hassan. She also added that she wants kids “without a doubt.”