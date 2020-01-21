Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Rocks A Sexy Black Robe, Knee-Highs & Platform Heels In Bed

Kourtney Kardashian just turned up the heat in a sultry new selfie she shared on January 21! The mom of 3 rocked knee-highs and platform heels while she lounged in an all red-bedroom.

Kourtney Kardashian even makes sleeping sexy. The Poosh founder, 40, shared a new selfie in bed on Tuesday afternoon, but she didn’t appear to be wearing traditional sleepwear. Instead, Kourtney kept it high-fashion in what appeared to be a black robe that was cinched at the waist. She showed off her toned legs in a pair of knee-high stockings and black platform heels.

“Sleeping in,” Kourtney, who rocked a red lip and straight hair, captioned the photo. The mom of three snapped the solo pic in a mirror that was attached to the ceiling. The photo also showed off a lavish red bedroom that included a matching fur rug, feathered walls and large lights.

It’s unclear where the bedroom was located, however, it looked like the KUWTK star was working on a photoshoot. She tagged celebrity hair stylist and creative director, Andrew Fitzsimons, along with makeup artist to the stars, Wendi Miyake. Earlier in the day, Kourtney shared a boomerang video of her doing kettle-bell squats in the gym — a hint that she was mostly likely preparing for the shoot.

(Photo credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram)

Kourtney’s been all over social media lately, and it’s due in part to her son Mason Disick‘s new TikTok page. The 10-year-old started using the popular app over the weekend thanks to famous YouTuber David Dobrik, who taught him the ins and outs of it all. So far, Kourtney has appeared in two of her son’s dancing videos.

In fact, both Kourtney and David appeared in Mason’s TikTok debut over the weekend, which featured the trio dancing to “Lottery” by Atlanta rapper K Camp. Kourtney made a second cameo in Mason’s latest video this week that showed him acing the moves to the viral Global.jones Dance Challenge. She happened to walk by during a family outing and quickly waved to the camera. Mason’s younger siblings Penelope, 7, and Reign Disick, 5, were in the background of the video, along with cousins, North, 6, and Saint West, 4.