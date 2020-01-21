James Reid’s Ex GF Apologizes For Making ‘Bad Joke’ About Karma After Star’s Split From Nadine Lustre

Ericka Villongco, who used to date Filipino star, James Reid, has taken to Instagram to apologize for her reaction to the actor’s breakup from Nadine Lustre on Jan. 20.

Ericka Villongco did not hold back when she caught wind of the news that her ex, James Reid, had ended his relationship with girlfriend, Nadine Lustre, after four years together. After the couple confirmed their split on Jan. 20, Ericka took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself making a face, which she captioned, “My DM is flooded w. ‘did u hear??’ ‘what do u have to say about..’ ‘he’s a cheater’ .. this is me rn letting the news speak for itself.” She also placed Instagram stickers around her face that read ‘Karma’s a b***h,’ ‘God spared me,’ and ‘LOL.’

Eventually, Ericka deleted the the image, and posted a new photo with an apology. “Deleted my post because I realized it was a bad joke,” she wrote. “I’m sorry for letting the impulsive aries get the best of me. This really isn’t any of my business and it is never ok to be mean to people.” Ericka and James dated for three years before breaking up in 2014. Around that time, he starred in the romantic comedy, Diary ng Panget, and two years later, in 2016, they started seeing each other in real life.

Unfortunately, the relationship has now fizzled out. “It’s true that we have split up but not for all the reasons that are being spread on the tabloids and social media but because after quiet and mature conversations, we decided to focus on ourselves, not only for our careers, but more for our personal growth as we are still young and we want to achieve as much as we can,” they said in a joint statement. “We agree that going separate ways was best for both of us. We are in good terms ad are still really good friends and will continue to work with each other especially when it coms to music.”