‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer’s Sister Victoria Gives Birth — See First Pics Of Baby

Leah Messer is ‘so in love’ with her new nephew, Caí River Rodríguez Messer! The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star’s sister, Victoria, welcomed her first baby boy and both siblings shared photos of the happy hospital experience.

Leah Messer, 27, was right by her sister Victoria’s side for the arrival of her nephew, Caí River Rodríguez Messer, on Jan. 20! Apparently, the MTV camera crew was, too, judging by photos that both sisters shared to Instagram shortly after Victoria, 25, gave birth to her third child and very first baby boy. “We’re so in love with you Caí River Rodríguez Messer & Im so proud of you sister,” Leah wrote, and the caption accompanied a sweet slideshow that documented the delivery experience.

There’s a photo of Leah pretending to be the obstetrician, squatting in front of her sister’s hospital bed, as if the baby is about to fly out into her hands. A cameraman was capturing the silly moment, and now we’re hoping this makes the Teen Mom 2 cut! It seems likely since one of the MTV show’s producers themselves, Brendan Carr, mimicked Leah’s photo (as seen on Victoria’s Instagram). Then, there were heartwarming photos of baby Caí meeting his family for the first time ever.

Victoria revealed even more details about her son, informing Instagram fans that he was born “weighing 6 pounds 7.5 ounces” with “a head of hair.” A healthy baby boy! “So thankful to everyone who helped and also to those that have sent lots of love and support,” Leah added in her birth announcement. “He is SO perfect & i still CAN’T believe I finally have my boy!! 💙”

Victoria’s third pregnancy was a surprise, since it was the result of a hookup with a mystery man during a trip to Costa Rica with Leah and another Teen Mom 2 star, Kailyn Lowry, in April and May of 2019. The spontaneity of Caí’s conception led to a tense conversation between Leah and Victoria in an episode that aired in Oct. 2019, but Victoria wasn’t worried — and we can see why, since everything turned out beautifully!

Despite the surprise, Leah has been nothing but a supportive sister. The father of Victoria’s son turned out to be a man named Royer, whom Victoria is now in a relationship with — in the Teen Mom 2 reunion episode that aired in Dec. 2019, Leah even revealed that she’s sponsoring Royer to move to the United States, so that he can be with his new family! Royer also made his debut on the MTV show during that same episode, and Victoria’s beau admitted he was both “happy and scared” upon hearing the pregnancy news. Caí also has two big sisters, Cerenity and Cami, whom Victoria welcomed during her past two marriages.