‘RHOBH’: Denise Richards Found Filming Her 2nd Season ‘Upsetting’ After Brandi Glanville Drama

Denise Richards’ second season filming ‘RHOBH’ was the complete opposite of her first. The actress had a ‘stressful’ and ‘upsetting’ time filming season 10 after rumors swirled that she had an affair with Brandi Glanville.

Denise Richards had a tough time filming season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The new season, which will be Denise’s second on the show, is slated to premiere sometime in early 2020. And, it wasn’t an easy one for the actress, to say the least. Despite season 10 having yet to premiere, rumors have swirled that she’s been feuding with the cast, along with another claim that she and Brandi Glanville had a months-long affair. — Something Denise’s rep, along with Camille Grammer, vehemently denied.

“Denise found her second season of ‘Housewives’ to be much more stressful and different than her first season,” a source close to Bravo star tells HollywoodLife, exclusively. “She feels it’s unfortunate that there have been so many allegations from other cast members in the press about her already and the season hasn’t even started yet. It’s upsetting to her because she loved her first season and found it to be really natural for her once she got going.”

Denise is no stranger to the cameras, as she’s been acting for years, which made her segue into reality television rather smooth. “She always loved doing reality [TV], and she really does like the other women on the cast,” the insider says, explaining, “Despite any reports of feuding, she talks to several of them often. In fact, this season, she only filmed one time with Brandi and her interaction with her was pleasant with no feuding.”

Feud rumors within the cast of RHOBH continued to circulate after women recently traveled to New York City to see co-star, Erika Jayne in Chicago on Broadway. Denise was noticeably absent from the trip, in which the cast boarded a private jet to the Big Apple.

It’s unclear who is or isn’t getting along within the cast, however, Denise appeared to be at odds with Lisa Rinna. There’s been presumed tension between the two ever since Lisa called Denise out for being a no-show at an event at Dorit Kemsley‘s home in December. — Something fans will apparently see in the new season. Denise has also taken a step back from work duties after she underwent an emergency procedure for four hernias, she revealed in a posted on Instagram in December.

Season 10 of RHOBH welcomes back returning Housewives, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley. Newcomer, Sutton Stracke will join the cast this coming season, along with the newest Housewife, actress Garcelle Beauvais. OG’s Camille Grammer and Brandi Glanville, who’ve already been spotted filming scenes in late 2019, are expected to return in a limited capacity.