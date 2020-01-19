SAG Awards 2020 Best Dressed: Sophie Turner, Millie Bobby Brown & More Stars Grace The Red Carpet

The best dressed celebrities are on the SAG Awards red carpet, including Millie Bobby Brown, Jennifer Aniston & more!

So much glam for the Screen Actors Guild Awards! The night was kicked off with Millie Bobby Brown arriving on the red carpet bright in an all-white look. The Stranger Things actress was a total eleven out of ten in a wrap white structured top that featured a long skirt, which she paired with pants and white shoes. What a way to kick off the evening! Dakota Fanning was also a favorite of the evening, rocking a beautiful sequin green gown with cut-outs. Jennifer Aniston absolutely sizzled in a curve-hugging, silky white gown. The Morning Show actress, who is nominated for Best Female Actor In A Drama Series, also kept her hair in a sleek blowout, a la Rachel Green!

Sophie Turner was one of the first of the Game Of Thrones cast members to arrive at the SAGs, and brought some hot, hot pink to the red carpet! Sophie didn’t need any accessories as the dress spoke for itself, but she did have a little arm candy with her husband, Joe Jonas! The blonde bombshell wore a strapless hot pink gown that was belted, and she wore her hair down in a stunning blowout. Another Stranger Things star, Natalia Dyer, brought her fashion A-game to the SAG Awards red carpet in a radiant gold long-sleeve gown. The mature look featured a plunging neckline and folded material in the front.

Leading the nominee list for tonight’s awards show were Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Adam Driver for A Marriage Story and more. Heading up the pack of outstanding ensemble hopefuls are Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman and A Marriage Story, with Fleabag and The Crown expecting to continue to snag TV wins. Robert De Niro will receive a SAG lifetime achievement award from Leonardo DiCaprio this evening, despite not being nominated in the Best Actor category for Irishman.

You can catch the SAGs telecast on both TBS and TNT beginning at 8 p.m. ET.