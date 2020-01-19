Nicole Kidman Reveals What It Would Take For There To Be A 3rd Season Of ‘Big Little Lies’

Nicole Kidman skipped a dress for the occasion, and stunned in a gorgeous two piece pant suit at the Producers Guild Awards — where she was also nominated!

Fingers crossed! Nicole Kidman, 52, spilled would take to get season 3 of Big Little Lies back on HBO. “A great story, it is that simple, so we’ll see!” she revealed at the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 18. Fans have been begging for the next installment of the Monterey murder drama, which also stars Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz. Nicole herself has won several awards for her portrayal of retired lawyer Celeste Wright, including honors from the Emmys, Golden Globes and SAGs. Nicole also serves as a producer on the hit-series, and attended the Producers Guild Award as a nominee alongside show runner David E. Kelley.

The Australian born actress also reflected on what it was like winning her first-ever Oscar in 2003. While she had been nominated for 2002’s Moulin Rouge, she took home the Best Actress trophy for her role in suicide drama The Hours the following year. “Just sort of being in absolute shock, in total shock,” she recalled of the milestone, which she won at just 36 years old. “I was very young and it was all swirling around me and I remember my Mom and my Dad being there and I just remember that it was one of the greatest days of my life!”

It’s safe to say that Nicole has been killing it all award show season. The blonde bombshell looked like a grecian goddess in a gorgeous white ensemble by designer J. Mendel as she posed for photos at the Hollywood Palladium. The two-piece outfit consisted of an off-the-shoulder top with a dramatic bow detail and puffed sleeves, along with a high-waisted pleated dress pant. The top’s long tie detail completely made the outfit, and she added a touch of glamour with black crystal pumps and emerald green earrings.

The blonde’s hair and makeup tied the look together, as she kept her lengthy locks in a dramatic high ponytail with pieces framing her face. She kept her makeup fresh and dewy for the occasion, and was absolutely glowing against the red carpet’s white backdrop. We were also loving chic burgundy manicure which added to the old Hollywood vibe of her entire look.

Nicole was an absolute vision when she attended the Golden Globes on Jan. 5 in Los Angeles, as well. The actress wore a beautiful red gown by Versace and was absolutely radiant as she posed on the carpet. The strapless red number showed off her perfectly toned arms, and she accessorized with a glamorous pair of golden tassel earrings. Of course, Nicole’s husband Keith Urban was by her side as she arrived, proving yet again that they are one of Hollywood’s strongest couples!