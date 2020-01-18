Kylie Jenner Channels Mom Kris, 64, Before Revealing Daughter Stormi’s Makeup Collection

Kylie Jenner looked just like her mother Kris in a new set of photos prior to announcing the launch date of her daughter Stormi’s first ever makeup collection!

Like mother, like daughter, literally! Kylie Jenner, 22, just released her most personal makeup collaboration yet, and to hype herself for the launch, she channeled some serious Kris Jenner vibes on her Instagram. On Friday, Jan. 17, the self-made billionaire shared a pic of her wearing a tight, black mini sweater dress, teamed with a pair of thigh-high black boots and a set of oversized shades. She topped off the sexy outfit with a cute tiny purse and a nude lip, completing the look to perfection. Hmmm… I wonder who she looks like?

She captioned the post, “They call me Lil Kris,” and followers went wild over her striking resemblance to her superstar momager, 64. Many of course, left fire or heart emojis in the comments section, while one fan wrote, “Kris jenner is shaking.” Even Kris herself chimed in and said, “Hi Mini Me I see you!!! ” Clearly, Kylie nailed this look and we are here for it!

This post was shared right before the latest promo for her newest makeup collection dedicated to her 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster went up on the beauty mogul’s Instagram. On the same day as the lookalike post, Kylie shared a heavenly video where the pair can be wearing Grecian-inspired white dresses with confetti falling all around them. She captioned it, “I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day i found out i was pregnant.”

“An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter. I can’t wait for the reveal!!!!,” she also wrote on the post. “You will fall in love. The Stormi Collection launches 2.1.20.” We’re marking our calendars!

The video was set to a new unreleased tune by Stormi’s dad Travis Scott, 27 with R&B artist Kaash Paige, 18, and rapper Don Toliver, 25. “Euphoria, I’m drowning in euphoria, drowning in euphoria,” Kaash can he heard singing in the romantic, down tempo song, as Travis sings the same lyrics back. Kylie is known to be a fan of Kaash, who hails from Dallas, Texas, and has shared her music often on her Instagram stories!