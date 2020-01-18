Ayesha Curry Shares Sweet Bonding Moment With Her Daughter Ryan, 4, During Their Ice Skating Outing

It’s the perfect winter outing! Ayesha Curry spent some quality time with her son Ryan at the skating rink in her latest Insta pic, and they look so sweet!

Ayesha Curry, 30, definitely deserves a mom of the year award! The homemaker extraordinaire took to Instagram to share a sweet moment she shared with daughter Ryan, 4, in the freezing cold on Friday, Jan. 17. In the carousel post, Ayesha could be seen pushing Ryan on a skating rink in a polar bear seat — how sweet! Both are beaming and probably freezing in the wintery photos, but the mother-daughter duo seemed like they were having too much fun to really care.

Ayesha captioned the photo, “Took Ryan ice skating this morning! On the ice before 10 on a Friday? Hope the mom award comes in the mail today. Psych!!!, it was a dirty diaper from Canon when I got back home. 😂😂😂 I LOVE IT.” One fan said, “Great job mom. Only reward is God God saying “well done my child,” while another complimented Ayesha’s flawless skin and wrote, “Mom award? 😂 you’re the best. Also, who has glowy skin at an ice rink like that?”

This precious post follows the adorable picture she shared on Friday, Jan. 10. Ayesha and her husband, Steph, 31, posed in a sweet photo with their three kids, Riley, 7, Ryan, and Canon, 1, all rocking matching pajamas. Ayesha, smiling directly at the camera, held onto her only son as he flashed a grin while hanging upside down. It turns out the Ayesha had been working on a surprise new playroom for the kids with her BFF and Flour Shop founder Amirah Kassem!

The family sat on a comfy white couch decorated with a unicorn pillow and winky emoji pillow, and a rainbow-colored sign reading “The Currys” was hung onto the wall behind them, along with a collection of popular kids books. The wall behind them turned out to be a gigantic magnet for the kids to decorate however they wanted — how fun.

“We teamed up with @potterybarnkids for the most epic playroom make over!” Ayesha began her caption. “Two words: FLOUR SHOP ! Click the link in my bio to check it out. @amirahkassem your new collection is gorgeous! Thank you!!!!!”