Women’s March 2020: When, Where & Everything Else You Need To Know About The Protest

The fourth annual Women’s March is happening on January 18, with women across the country gathering to protest for gender equality. Here’s what you need to know before hitting the streets.

For the fourth year in a row, women across the United States are marching for justice and gender equality under the Trump administration. The first Women’s March was held literally the day after Donald Trump was inaugurated, in January 2017. Now, as we near the 2020 general election, and the end of Trump’s first term, the marches are expected to be just as big and bold as ever, even if there are fewer happening than the first go around. The main Women’s March will again take place in Washington, DC. Participants should arrive at 10:00am to Freedom Plaza. The march route takes protestors right past the White House, and ends back at Freedom Plaza. The dispersal time is unknown, but you can text “Women Rising” to 40649 for updates about events, the route, timing, and more during the march.

There are dozens of sister marches slated across the United States, and all over the world, including in Nigeria, Germany, Spain, Belgium, India, and New Zealand. CLICK HERE to enter your zip code to find a sister march or event near you. The second largest Women’s March, outside the main event in DC, is in New York City. There are two sister marches happening simultaneously in Manhattan, one uptown and one downtown. For the main Women’s March affiliate march, head to Foley Square at 10:00am. For the larger sister march, go to Columbus Circle at 10:00am. Whichever one you choose, they’ll eventually merge into one march at Times Square, ending at 43rd Street and 6th Avenue. The Women’s March and sister events haven’t released information about guest speakers and celebrities who may be attending, but there are always big surprises every year.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), 29, mobilized the marchers in New York City at the 2019 protest, telling the roaring crowd that women “will not be quiet” when it comes to fighting for their rights. She also revealed that it was attending the first Women’s March in 2017 that inspired her to run for Congress. Previous speakers at Women’s Marches over the past three years include: Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Halsey, and America Ferrerra. If you’ve never attended a Women’s March, or just need a refresher, here’s what they say they stand for, according to their mission statement:

“We believe that Women’s Rights are Human Rights and Human Rights are Women’s Rights. We must create a society in which women – including Black women, Indigenous women, poor women, immigrant women, disabled women, Jewish women, Muslim women, Latinx women, Asian and Pacific Islander women, lesbian, bi, queer, and trans women – are free and able to care for and nurture their families, however they are formed, in safe and healthy environments free from structural impediments.”

Demonstrating is important. Another way to make real, significant change is to vote in the upcoming presidential primaries and general election. If you haven’t registered to vote yet, you can do so below, courtesy of our partnership with Rock The Vote!