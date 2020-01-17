Some of our favorite celebrities stepped out this week looking fabulous in their outfits & we rounded up all of the best dressed stars!

Vanessa Hudgens, 31, looked drop-dead-gorgeous on the red carpet at Columbia Pictures’ Bad Boys for Life premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in LA on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Vanessa, who just split with her boyfriend of eight years, Austin Butler, slayed the carpet in a stunning white feather Georges Hobeika Fall 2019 Couture gown. The one-shoulder gown featured one long sleeve completely covered in white ostrich feathers while the neckline and waist were also covered with fluff. The bodice of the dress was sheer and completely covered in crystals while the long, flowy chiffon skirt featured a plunging slit, revealing Vanessa’s long, toned legs.

Selena Gomez, 27, also killed it this week as she’s been promoting her new album, “RARE,” which dropped on Jan. 10. Selena looked fabulous when she was the special guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 13 when she wore a bubblegum pink sleeveless Miu Miu Crystal Embellished Dress with a pair of dazzling Roxanne Assoulin Hip-Hop But Not Crystal Earrings and metallic silver Prada Platform Sandals. Meanwhile, earlier that day, Sels appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan when she rocked a brown suit featuring a Gauge81 Resort 2020 Brick Red Dakota Tux Jacket and matching fitted Raleigh Pants. Under her blazer, she threw on a brown scoop neck Victor Glemaud Resort 2020 T-shirt and she accessorized with a pair of brown crocodile print Yuul Yie Gloria Glam Heel Boots and gold Jenny Bird Ora Earrings.

Bella Hadid, 23, looked sexier than ever when she attended the Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris on Jan. 16, putting her insanely toned abs on full display. She rocked a teal Louis Vuitton Fall 2019 ensemble featuring a tiny little sleeveless crop top paired with matching low-rise, super baggy wide-leg trousers. On top of her two-piece set she donned an oversized, poofy tan jacket and accessorized with Jennifer Fisher Mini Thread Hoops in Silver, an Eli Halili Moonstone Ring, and a Louis Vuitton Chain Links Patches Necklace.

From Khloe Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez, there were so many other amazing outfits this week and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the best dressed celebs!