Ariel Winter was totally fresh faced as she left her acting class in Los Angeles, where she sported a casual look that featured jeans and a Mickey Mouse T-shirt!

Ariel Winter, 21, is prepping for the final run of ABC’s hit show Modern Family and everything that will come in her career afterward! The actress was spotted on Jan. 15 sporting a Mickey Mouse T-shirt that featured the classic cartoon character’s fellow Clubhouse members by his side. Daisy and Donald Duck, Minnie Mouse, and Goofy were all featured on Ariel’s white T-shirt as she strolled to her car following her acting class in Los Angeles. Ariel went with a very casual look for her session, wearing jeans with her nostalgic top and opting to go makeup-free while enjoying the brisk LA weather. Of course, this isn’t the first time Ariel has shown off her natural beauty while she’s out and about!

On Dec. 18, Ariel went makeup-free once again while attending a hot Yoga class in Studio City, CA. The starlet sported a long-sleeved light pink shirt that read “Santa” on the front; a perfect choice for the then-holiday season. She also wore a pair of black leggings and white patterned sneakers as she walked to her car following the intense class. While on her way out, Ariel glanced at the cameras, perfectly capturing her natural look!

Regardless of whether she’s going makeup free or choosing to go all out for an event or special occasion, Ariel always looks so stunning! She proved that during an impromptu photo shoot on Jan. 9, in a slew of snaps posted to her Instagram. The pics featured Ariel wearing a fun and flirty ensemble, which included a pinstripe cropped blazer and short skirt, featuring the same pattern. She wore a gray-hued button down under the blazer that left room to show off her toned core, as well. Finally, Ariel’s makeup looked positively perfect, as it served to highlight her best features and luminous eyes while she posed up a storm at the The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, CA.

There’s simply no denying just what a beauty Ariel is. The young actress definitely has a bright future ahead of her, as the cast and crew of Modern Family prepares it’s final few episodes of its historic eleventh season in the coming weeks. Fans simply cannot wait for what the future holds for Ariel!