Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: Exes Step Out Wearing Their Own Merch Lines — See Pics 

If there’s one thing that exes Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber still have in common, it’s that they love rocking their own merchandise & they were both spotted wearing hoodies from their lines!

Selena Gomez, 27, and Justin Bieber, 25, may be broken up but the exes still have a lot in common, including the fact that they both just rocked their own merchandise! Selena just released her third album, “RARE,” on January 10, and the singer was spotted at Bang Bang tattoo parlor in NYC on January 14, rocking a sweatshirt from her album. She looked adorable in her outfit which featured a pastel rainbow Selena Gomez Rare Tie Dye Hoodie, which she styled with a pair of high-waisted, baggy wide-leg light wash jeans. She accessorized her look with a pair of massive white Fenty Noodle Hoop Earrings and a messy bun which showcased her new shaggy front bangs. A red lip and a dark smokey cat-eye completed her casual but sexy ensemble.

Earlier that same night, Selena looked even more fabulous when she arrived at her album party, held at the PUMA flagship store in NYC when she looked edgy and sexy with a dramatic face of makeup featuring a deep burgundy lip, a dark smokey eye, and the same Fenty hoops. She wore an oversized gray button-down Toteme Houndstooth Boxy-Fit Shirt with a pair of matching baggy Toteme Houndstooth Straight-Leg Trousers, and a long white knee-length Everlane Sleeping Bag Puffer Coat on top, which she chose to keep unzipped. A gold Cartier Santos De Cartier Necklace and a pair of Puma Rs x Sneaker Reinvent shoes completed her edgy look.

Meanwhile, Justin was spotted out in LA on Jan. 11 wearing head-to-toe Bieber merch. He threw on a hot pink The House Of Drew hoodie with a big yellow smiley face on the front, which is nothing new considering he wears his Drew clothing almost every day. He styled his hoodie with black Essentials sweat shorts, black leggings that said Bieber across the legs, and a pair of black sneakers.

We think it’s so cool that both Justin and Selena are promoting themselves through their merch, but we seriously love how these exes still manage to have a lot in common!