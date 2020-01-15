Fashion
Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: Exes Step Out Wearing Their Own Merch Lines — See Pics 

New York, NY - - *EXCLUSIVE* - Selena Gomez is seen rocking her own merchandise as she heads to Bang Bang tattoo parlor after her Rare album release party in NYC. The singer spent about an hour inside the popular ink shop after a whirlwind week promoting her new album. Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 15 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
American actress Selena Gomez spotted heading out in New York City, NY, USA. Pictured: Selena Gomez Ref: SPL5140303 140120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: ENT / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest talk with Selena Gomez during the production of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in New York on Monday, January 13, 2020. Photo: David M. Russell/ABC Entertainment ©2020 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All Rights Reserved. View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
If there’s one thing that exes Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber still have in common, it’s that they love rocking their own merchandise & they were both spotted wearing hoodies from their lines!

Selena Gomez, 27, and Justin Bieber, 25, may be broken up but the exes still have a lot in common, including the fact that they both just rocked their own merchandise! Selena just released her third album, “RARE,” on January 10, and the singer was spotted at Bang Bang tattoo parlor in NYC on January 14, rocking a sweatshirt from her album. She looked adorable in her outfit which featured a pastel rainbow Selena Gomez Rare Tie Dye Hoodie, which she styled with a pair of high-waisted, baggy wide-leg light wash jeans. She accessorized her look with a pair of massive white Fenty Noodle Hoop Earrings and a messy bun which showcased her new shaggy front bangs. A red lip and a dark smokey cat-eye completed her casual but sexy ensemble.

Earlier that same night, Selena looked even more fabulous when she arrived at her album party, held at the PUMA flagship store in NYC when she looked edgy and sexy with a dramatic face of makeup featuring a deep burgundy lip, a dark smokey eye, and the same Fenty hoops. She wore an oversized gray button-down Toteme Houndstooth Boxy-Fit Shirt with a pair of matching baggy Toteme Houndstooth Straight-Leg Trousers, and a long white knee-length Everlane Sleeping Bag Puffer Coat on top, which she chose to keep unzipped. A gold Cartier Santos De Cartier Necklace and a pair of Puma Rs x Sneaker Reinvent shoes completed her edgy look.

Meanwhile, Justin was spotted out in LA on Jan. 11 wearing head-to-toe Bieber merch. He threw on a hot pink The House Of Drew hoodie with a big yellow smiley face on the front, which is nothing new considering he wears his Drew clothing almost every day. He styled his hoodie with black Essentials sweat shorts, black leggings that said Bieber across the legs, and a pair of black sneakers.

Selena Gomez looked amazing when she left Bang Bang tattoo parlor in NYC on Jan. 14, rocking a pastel rainbow Selena Gomez Rare Tie Dye Hoodie from her own album, “RARE,” which she styled with a pair of high-waisted, baggy wide-leg light wash jeans & big white Fenty Noodle Hoop Earrings. (BACKGRID)
Justin Bieber was out in LA on Jan. 11 when he rocked a hot pink The House Of Drew hoodie with a big yellow smiley face on the front from his own clothing line, paired with black Essentials sweat shorts, black leggings that said “Bieber” across the legs, & a pair of black sneakers. (REX/Shutterstock)

We think it’s so cool that both Justin and Selena are promoting themselves through their merch, but we seriously love how these exes still manage to have a lot in common!