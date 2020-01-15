‘RHONJ’: Teresa Confronts Margaret After She’s Not Invited To Her Drag Brunch

Queen Teresa is back, and yes, bitch is better. Teresa Giudice’s true personality revealed itself at Jackie Goldschneider’s Hamptons home in the aftermath of Margaret’s Mother’s Day brunch.

Did you really think Teresa Giudice would keep quiet after she found out that she wasn’t invited to Margaret‘s Mother’s Day drag brunch? We didn’t. And that’s exactly why we weren’t surprised to see Teresa confront Margaret about it when they reunited at Jackie Goldschneider‘s Hamptons home, in the final few minutes of the Jan. 15 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. But before we get to that, let’s backtrack a bit. After the fallout from Margaret’s fight with Danielle Staub, and the fact that Teresa ran to her aid instead of Margaret’s, Margaret felt it would be best to not invite Teresa to her Mother’s Day brunch. And honestly, we can’t really blame her. Teresa didn’t even approach Margaret at Melissa Gorga‘s fashion show, following the fight. She acted as though Margaret didn’t even exist, so why would she get an invite?

Anyway, Teresa found out about the brunch when she was getting a pedicure with Dolores. Jackie had called Teresa to invite her to her Hamptons house, and when Dolores heard about it, she made a joke and asked whether she’d be invited too, since they recently had a disagreement in Jamaica. But alas, Jackie said Dolores was also invited, but she was going to tell her about it when she saw her the next day. And that’s when Teresa asked why they’d be seeing each other the next day, which led to her learning about the brunch.

Despite (or maybe because of?) Teresa’s absence, the brunch went off without a hitch. And everyone got along with each other. Jennifer‘s mom definitely had a hard time watching the drag queens (she had no idea they were men at first), but overall, everyone was laughing and dancing together. Unfortunately, the good times didn’t last for very long, because when the ladies reunited for a getaway in the Hamptons at Jackie’s, Teresa let Margaret know exactly how she felt about not getting invited to the brunch.

As soon as she walked into Jackie’s house and saw Margaret, she said, “Thank you for inviting me [Jackie], and Margaret, thank you for not inviting me.” Margaret didn’t like Teresa’s aggressive introduction, so Melissa suggested they “open a f**king bottle of wine,” but Teresa didn’t let either comment stop her from saying how she felt. “I mean we’re all in the same friend group, so everybody else was invited but me,” she said. “We’re friends. I was supposed to be invited to your house.”

To see what happens next, you’ll have to tune in next week. New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.