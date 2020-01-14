Prince William Looks Sad In 1st Pic Since Harry & Meghan Announce Step Back From Royal Duties

Prince William looked devastated in his first pic since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they’re leaving the UK. He and his brother had spent the day prior discussing the move with Queen Elizabeth.

Monday, January 13 was utter chaos for the royals, but it was back to business for Prince William the next day. William, 37, was spotted leaving Kensington Palace on January 14 for the first time since the historic, 90-minute summit with the rest of his family to “talk things through” about his brother stepping back from their royal duties. He looked stern and a bit distraught in the candid shot, showing him behind the wheel of his car while wearing a burgundy sweater. It’s no surprise that he was feeling blue. William reportedly told a friend on January 11 that he was sad to see Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, decide to move to North America.

“All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page,” William said, according to The Sunday Times. “I want everyone to play on the team… I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore… I’m sad about that.” William’s face in the new photo seems to reflect that emotional confession, despite reports that the whole family is furious at Meghan and Harry for wanting to forge their own path away from the prying eyes of British press. Queen Elizabeth II also confirmed in a statement following the family summit — in which she ordered Harry, William, and their father, Prince Charles to her country home in Sandringham, Norfolk while Meghan dialed in from Canada — that she “supports” them.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” the queen wrote in the official statement, adding, “These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decision to be reached in the coming days.”

There are multiple rumors swirling about why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suddenly announced their departure from their senior roles at the palace, and Harry and William have already squashed one. The brothers released a rare joint statement on January 13 shutting down a report from a “UK newspaper” claiming that a rift between the brothers drove Harry and Meghan way. “Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”