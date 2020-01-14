Melania Trump’s Heeled Boots Sink Into White House Grass On Way To College Football Game

Melania Trump impressively remained steady as her heels kept sinking into the grass while leaving to attend the College Football Playoff National Championship with Donald on Jan. 13.

Melania Trump, 49, and her high skinny boot heels had a bit of a “whoops!” moment during a stroll on the White House lawn on Jan. 13! The First Lady was leaving to board Marine One with her husband President Donald Trump, 73, to attend the College Football Playoff National Championship between Clemson University and Louisiana State University in New Orleans, LA when her heels sunk into the green grass, leaving the potential for a fall. She kept her balance, though, and walked right on by without incident.

In addition to her fashionable black heeled boots, Melania looked great in her $2000 belted black leather trench coat by Scanlan Theodore that went all the way down to her knees. The beauty was all smiles while Donald spoke with the media and they both greeted onlookers before their helicopter flight. After arriving to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, they went on to board Air Force One to head to their destination. The championship is Donald’s third time attending a college football game this season and his second time watching LSU.

Before her trip to New Orleans with Donald, Melania made headlines for coming in second place behind former First Lady Michelle Obama, 55, as Gallup’s Most Admired Woman in the 2019 poll. Michelle earned 10% of the write-in vote while Melania earned 5% and following close behind were other impressive ladies, including Oprah Winfrey, 65, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, 72, and young climate activist Greta Thunberg, 17, who earned 3% each. Donald and former President Barack Obama, 58, tied for Most Admired Man.

It seems like Melania is already getting her new year off to a great start despite the trouble with her boots. We look forward to seeing more outings with her in the coming months.