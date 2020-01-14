Jennifer Lopez: How She Really Feels About 2020 Oscars Snub Revealed

Despite getting rave reviews for her role in ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez was denied an Oscar nomination, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that the snub left her feeling ‘bummed’ and upset.

And the Academy Award for Best Actress …will not be going to Jennifer Lopez. She was one of the many high-profile stars snubbed when the 2020 Oscar nominees were rolled out. Many thought that Jennifer, 50, would have picked up at least a nomination since she was previously nominated for a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Critics’ Choice Award for her work in Hustlers. So, to be one of the many women overlooked was a real kick in the gut for her. “Jennifer was really confident going into the Oscar nominations and was very disappointed to not have been nominated,” a source close to the star shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “She really felt like Hustlers was her best work to date and after completing the project thought she’d be nominated, so of course she’s bummed. She’s human.”

“However, she’s really going to use this to push herself into acting in more serious movie roles,” the source tells HollywoodLife. While JLo’s filmography shows she can act more dramatically, for every Enough and Selena, there’s an Ice Age: Continental Drift and Monster-In-Law. It seems that this snub is just going to fuel her fire to re-establish herself as a dramatic force in Hollywood. “She wants to be taken as a serious movie star, and it’s a major goal of hers to eventually get a nomination and win,” says the source.

“She felt this was her year,” the insider adds, “and was planning her schedule for 2020 accordingly as if she’d be attending the Oscars. She took the project extremely seriously and studied hard, so although it’s upsetting and she was surprised to not hear her name called, she’s still very proud of all that the film has accomplished for her.”

Instead of JLo, the names of Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), and Renee Zellweger (Judy) were announced as this year’s slate of Best Actress nominees. The lack of JLo wasn’t the only glaring oversight committed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year. Once again, the Best Directing category is #OscarsSoMale, with no women scoring a Best Directing nod. Considering the rave reviews Greta Gerwig’s Little Women has gotten, this was surprising. Even Hustlers was denied in this category since it was Lorene Scafaria directing things from behind the camera.

“J.Lo was nominated for nothing,” said Wendy Williams during the Jan. 13 episode of her show. Like many of fans online, Wendy was outraged at JLo’s snub. “Let me tell you something. Jen, you were robbed…They robbed you purposely because they’re jealous of you. Do you know why they’re jealous? They’re jealous because I still don’t think they still consider you as an actress.”