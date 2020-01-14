January Democratic Debate: When & How To Watch, & What You Need To Know About 1st Debate Of 2020

The first Democratic debate of 2020 — and the last to go before the Iowa caucus is today, January 14. Find out how you can watch, when it’s happening, and everything else you need to know before tonight.

With just 21 days to go before Americans cast their first ballots of the primaries at the Iowa caucus, the Democratic candidates are facing off for one final debate on January 14. This is the smallest group of candidates seen onstage since the first debate in June 2019, with just six contenders facing off after qualifying for the strictest set of qualifications yet: securing 225,000 unique donors, and earning 5% in four DNC-approved national polls or 7% in two DNC-approved early state polls. The debate is happening, fittingly, in Des Moines, Iowa, where the candidates have been campaigning tirelessly for the primaries. Held at Drake University on January 14, the debate begins at 9:00pm ET, and is co-hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register. CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip, and Des Moines Register chief politics reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel will serve as moderators.

You can catch the debate on CNN, CNN International, and CNN En Español. The debate will also be streaming online at CNN and the Des Moines Register‘s sites. Though the moderators’ line of questioning has not been revealed, a hot topic of discussion will likely be the controversy between Senator Bernie Sanders, and Senator Elizabeth Warren, after she claimed that he once told her a woman couldn’t get elected president. Sanders has denied this allegation, and Warren hasn’t commented. President Donald Trump‘s unauthorized assassination of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani will likely be brought up as well, along with the ongoing impeachment proceedings; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she will finally send the articles of impeachment to the Senate on January 15.

The following candidates have qualified for the January 14 debate:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

Businessman Tom Steyer

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

The remaining candidates, after Julián Castro, Cory Booker, and Marianne Williamson suspended their campaigns (dropped out), are:

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick

Businessman Andrew Yang

Tune in next month, on February 7, for the first debate after the Iowa caucuses. The candidates who qualified for the January debate are automatically qualified for this February date; that doesn’t mean the other candidate couldn’t qualify to join them at the event. The Democrats will debate two more times in February, on the 19th and 25th. FYI: if you haven’t registered to vote yet, you can do so below! Make a difference in 2020 and get out the vote!