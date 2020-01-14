Elizabeth Warren: The Only People Onstage At Debate Who Haven’t Lost An Election Are Women

At the Dem. debate, Elizabeth Warren slammed the idea that a woman can’t beat Trump, pointing out that she and Amy Klobuchar are the only candidates who have run for office undefeated.

It was only a matter of time at the Democratic debate before one of the moderators would bring up the controversy between Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. When asked about Sanders’ alleged past remarks that he believed a woman couldn’t win the presidential election (he has vehemently denied this), Warren said she disagreed, pointing out that the proof was in the two women at the January 14 debate. “So, can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage. Collectively, they have lost 10 elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are two women: Amy [Klobuchar] and me.”

It was a line that got raucous applause, and Warren followed it up with a call for unity. Well, and an argument about why she should win, of course. “The real danger we face as Democrats is picking a candidate who can’t pull our party together, or someone who takes for granted big parts of the Democratic constituency,” Warren said. “We need a candidate who can excite all parts of the Democratic party, bring everyone in, and give everyone a Democrat to believe in. That’s my plan and that’s why I’m going to win.”

Warren accused Sanders of telling her in a private meeting that he didn’t think a woman could beat President Donald Trump in 2020. Sanders denied this multiple times after the allegation dropped, and again when directly asked about it during the debate. After Warren’s applause-worthy quips, Sanders stressed that he agreed with her. “Does anyone in their right mind think a woman can’t be elected president?” the Vermont senator asked. “But the real question is: how do we beat Trump?”

Sanders also pointed out that Warren was mistaken when she said that she was the only person onstage to defeat an incumbent Republican in the last 30 years; he beat incumbent Peter Smith in 1990 in the US House of Representatives election in Vermont. Speaking of elections: the 2020 presidential primaries are approaching. If you haven’t registered to vote yet, you can do so directly below. Vote and make a difference!