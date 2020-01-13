Queen Elizabeth II Confirms Royal Family Will ‘Support’ Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s ‘New Lives’ In Canada

Queen Elizabeth II has spoken for a second time on Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s move to North America, sharing her support after ‘constructive discussions.’

Queen Elizabeth II has shared the final word on Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle‘s decision to move to North America. In a statement from Buckingham Palace on Jan. 13, the Queen voiced her support for her grandson and his young family. “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the statement began. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.” But that wasn’t the only shocking matter in the statement.

As the announcement went on, the Queen revealed that “Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.” She concluded the statement by saying, “These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decision to be reached in the coming days.”

The news is the latest chapter in the ongoing saga of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s decision to step away from being major members of the Royal Family to focus on their life as a married couple and new parents. The couple made the move announcement on Jan. 8 via their official Instagram account. Mere moments later, though, Buckingham Palace published a response that the family would take into consideration the “complicated” decision. It was later revealed that the family would have a discussion about the situation.

Clearly, though, circumstances worked out in Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s favor. The couple, who have been under much scrutiny in the last two years following their engagement, wedding, and birth of their son, Archie, spent the holidays in Canada, which could have contributed to their choice. As the final decision has been handed down by the Queen, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will officially ready for the next chapter in their young, married lives.