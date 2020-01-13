Watch
The ageless Jared Leto is going to the dark side in ‘Morbius.’ The first trailer shows Jared’s metamorphosis into the iconic vampire anti-hero.

Jared Leto, 48, stars as the enigmatic Michael Morbius in the all-new film Morbius. Dr. Morbius is dangerously ill with a rare blood disease and determined to save other people from suffering his same fate. “I should have died years ago,” Morbius says in the trailer. “Why am I still here if not to fix it?” He takes a major risk for what could be a cure.

At first, it appears that his gamble was a success. “I went from dying to feeling more alive than ever,” Morbius admits. However, the remedy may be potentially worse than the disease. He’s armed with a number of superhuman abilities but also the overpowering need to consume blood.

“How far are we allowed to go to fix something that’s broken?” Morbius asks his mentor. Jared Harris’s character replies, “Until the remedy is worse than the disease.” The final moments of the trailer give us a glimpse of Morbius in all his glory.

There is also a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it look at Matt Smith’s character, Loxias Crown. Loxias is Morbius’s former friend and eventual enemy. You know that Matt and Jared’s face-off is going to be epic.

Michael Keaton makes a surprising cameo in the final seconds of the trailer. “Michael Morbius… got tired of doing the whole good guy thing, huh? What’s up, doc?” Keaton quips to Morbius. Additional details about his character have not been revealed. Keaton notably played Batman in two films and the villain Vulture in Spiderman: Homecoming. Could he be reprising the role of Vulture in Morbius? Time will tell.

The movie also stars Tyrese Gibson as Simon Stroud and Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft. Morbius is set to be released on July 31, 2020.