Kim Kardashian Reveals ‘Thoughtful’ Custom Cartier Dog Tag Necklace From Kanye West  

A lot goes into Kanye West’s gifts, especially when it comes to wife, Kim Kardashian. She showed off a new vintage Cartier necklace he had custom made for her in a new pic on Jan. 12. Ye had a text message he sent to Kim engraved on it, because, that’s the Ye way.

Kim Kardashian swooned over her new piece of jewelry from hubby Kanye West on Sunday night. The mom of four, 39, showed off a custom Cartier plaque necklace, which the “Closed On Sunday” rapper, 42, had engraved with a text he had sent her back in May. — A “morning text” reminding her of her “dream” life.

“This is your life. Married with dour kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of ‘Vogue.’ Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true,” the text, which was engraved on the large rectangular charm in gold, read. Ye sent the heartfelt text just before the arrival of their fourth child, Psalm, now 8-months-old. His message also came after the release of Kim’s Vogue cover for the magazine’s May issue, in which she posed wet on the cover, titled “Taking A Stand: The Awakening of Kim Kardashian West.” In the cover story, Kim spoke about Kanye’s influence on her fashion and style.

Kim shared a selfie of herself wearing her new necklace to both Instagram and Twitter, along with Ye’s initial text to her from May. “If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it’s from a text Kanye sent me,” she captioned her posts, explaining, “He took an amazing vintage a Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He’s always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts.”

If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it’s from a text Kanye sent me. He took an amazing vintage a Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He’s always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts ✨ pic.twitter.com/zmzUq4zXer — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 13, 2020

Morning Texts ✨ pic.twitter.com/9elTakkTee — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 6, 2019

Kim and Kanye — who also share daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 1, along with son Saint, 4 — wed in May 2014. It seems to be quite a symbolic month for the power couple, who is currently splitting their time between LA and their Wyoming ranch.

“We love Wyoming, it’s always been such an amazing place,” Kim said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, back in September. The Skims founder was playing a game, “Show Me Your Phone” with host Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed a cute text Kanye had sent her.

Ye’s text read, “The first ranch in our family. 50 years from now this will mean so much to us.” The message also included a photo of their new land, ironically named, “West Lake.”

“I told you, it’s sweet,” Kim said about the message. “He got a ranch in Wyoming and … there’s something that’s called West Lake. So he took a picture of it and that’s like, a sign. He’s so excited to maybe be moving to Wyoming. Well, not full time.”

As for how much time Kardashian-West plans to spend in Wyoming? — “I love L.A., so I envision summers, I envision some weekends [in Wyoming],” she told Fallon. “But yeah, we love it. It’s like, the prettiest place you’ve seen in your entire life. Even my sisters, everyone, we’ve had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away.”