Jonas Brothers Hilariously Impersonate Kim & Khloe Kardashian In Iconic Purse Brawl: Watch New Video

The Jonas brothers have recreated what is, arguably, the best moment in television history: Kim and Khloe Kardashian’s legendary purse fight on ‘KUWTK.’ Even Kim and Khloe themselves felt compelled to comment.

The Jonas Brothers: not just musicians, but excellent actors as well. Joe Jonas, 30, and Nick, 27, teamed up to recreate the iconic purse showdown from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which Joe shared to his Instagram on Jan. 13! It’s a faithful television-to-Instagram adaptation: the scene starts on Joe, who bursts through the door and mouths to a voice-over of Kim Kardashian, 39, “Dont be f–cking rude!” He thwacks his fanny pack at Nick, who’s playing Khloe, as Kourtney could be heard screaming in the background, “Are you kidding me!?…STOP!” To fans’ amusement, Nick voiced these words instead.

“I swear to God, don’t be f—ing rude to me…I’ll f–ing hurt you,” Kim — or in this case, Nick — says, and proceeds to punch his brother. At the end of the brawl, Kevin, 32, nonchalantly crosses the room with a drink in his hand. The video was a hit, because even Kim and Khloe left reviews. “OMGGGGGGGG,” Kim, the original purse-wielder wrote, while Khloe commented, “Hahaha nailed it!!!!!!” They were joined by more celebrities in Joe’s comments section!

“Gold,” Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, wrote, while Diplo teased, “give me that jacket.” Other fans got a kick out of the location tag — The Grove, a shopping mall in Los Angeles — like OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, who wrote, “‘THE GROVE.’ PEAK LIFE.”

The Original Fight:

The purse scene actually came from a 2008 episode of KUWTK, appropriately named “Kardashian Civil War.” At the time of filming, Kim wound up her Prada bag and let loose because she was outraged that Khloe tried to slam Rob’s apartment door in her face. A fight had already blown up earlier that day: Kim took her sisters to a Bentley car dealership, which ended up being a disaster (Khloe and Kourtney didn’t appreciate how many times Kim threw around the word “Bentley”). Kim later interpreted this as jealousy, because she screamed at Khloe from the car lot, “You are just so jealous that you can not get a Bentley and you are trying to ruin my moment for me.” Well, at least Kim and Khloe can both afford more than one Bentley now.