Gigi Hadid Called As Potential Juror For Harvey Weinstein’s Trial & Says She Can Be Impartial

Gigi Hadid’s jury duty summons could land her on the panel during Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial. The model swore to the judge presiding over the case that she can be unbiased if selected.

There may be a famous face in the box during disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual assault trial: Gigi Hadid. The model, 24, was called into a Manhattan courtroom on January 13 as a potential juror in the high-profile case, along with 119 other prospective candidates. Gigi, wearing an oversized pinstripe blazer and white shirt, kept her sunglasses on as she avoided press while heading inside the courthouse on the fifth day of jury selection. Inside the hearing, Gigi, who identified herself by her full name, Jelena Hadid, testified that she would be able to be completely impartial if selected for the trial, which is set to begin on January 22. “Anyone believe you know me, the defendant, or any one of the lawyers?” Justice James Burke asked the would-be jurors.

Gigi raised her hand, according to Page Six, stating, “I have met the defendant,” as Weinstein, 67, sat at the defense table, watching. The judge asked the model if she would be able to be a “fair and impartial juror in this case,” to which she replied “yes.” He went on to read a list of 80 names of potential witnesses and people who could be referenced in the trial, which included plenty of celebrities. Gigi raised her hand when the judge asked the panelists if they knew anyone. “I have met Salma Hayek and possibly Ryan Beatty,” she said, telling the judge that “I think I’m still able to keep an open mind on the facts.”

The judge seemingly agreed, as Gigi was not one of the “dozens” of people dismissed, according to the outlet. She reportedly even stayed after the dismissals to fill out a questionnaire. Gigi is required to return to court next week, when 12 jurors and six alternates will be selected for the trial. Weinstein has been charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape, and one count of a criminal sex act after allegedly raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulted another woman in 2006. The producer, once lauded for films like The English Patient and Shakespeare in Love, pleaded not guilty to all charges. If convicted, he faces life in prison.