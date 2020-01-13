Amber Portwood Dating Dimitri Garcia: The Truth About The ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s New Romance

Six months after her split with Andrew Glennon, Amber Portwood has found herself a new man. And we’ve got details on how serious her romance with Dimitri Garcia really is.

Despite all of the drama that went down during her split with ex Andrew Glennon, there’s now a new man who wants a chance for love with Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood, 29. She’s been casually seeing European-born Dimitri Garcia and they’re looking towards the future to see if things could turn into a romance. “Amber Portwood and Dimitri Garcia are getting to know one another and not seriously dating. She doesn’t consider him her official boyfriend. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him and seeing where it goes,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“He’s visited her twice in the states now. She did not pay for his flight and he hasn’t been paying for things for her, either. They are just getting to know each other still and it’s new,” the insider continues. The Belgian native seemed to have revealed that he’s currently in the U.S., when he recently shared an Instagram pic of a Whole Foods Belgian waffle with the caption: “Truly Belgian breakfast this morning. not really but good lol.”

Amber is mother to 11-year-old daughter Leah, whom she shares with ex Gary Shirley, and 20-month-old son James, whom she shares with Andrew. Interestingly enough, Gary, 33, and his wife, Kristina Shirley, 38, follow Dimitri on Instagram. “Amber’s custody situation and split with Andrew hasn’t been easy for her. She’s really making people proud with how she’s handled the situation She’s keeping it together and being there for James and she’s doing her best to fix the situation for her family,” our source says. Amber and Andrew have been filming Teen Mom OG separately, as there is currently a no-contact order in place between the two exes.

Amber was arrested for domestic battery in July of 2019 for allegedly threatening Andrew with a machete during an explosive fight. At the time, she was charged with three felonies — domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery in the presence of a child. In October, she took a plea deal where she received one felony charge for the incident and one year of probation.