Margot Robbie’s Hair Stylist Dishes Details On Why It’s So Fun To Dress Her On The Red Carpet

Margot Robbie’s hair stylist is dishing on her hottest red carpet looks after she killed it at the Golden Globes last week.

Margot Robbie, 29, is known for her gorgeous red carpet looks from head to toe and her recent appearance at the 2020 Golden Globes surely was no exception. But for the actress, who was nominated for Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Bombshell, her team wanted to make sure everything about the evening’s appearance was fun for her big day. “Margot’s look was inspired by her bold and modern Chanel gown,” celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett for Morrocanoil told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY of Margot’s ensemble. “I wanted her hair to have a slept-in textured look that was also elegant.”

Being nominated comes with a lot of nerves and anxiety we can imagine. So of course, Bryce’s biggest concern was to keep Margot true to herself and her personal style for the special occasion. “Most importantly, our main goal is for Margot to look and feel her best,” Bryce revealed. “I want her to be her true self, comfortable and without compromise. She looked very modern and casually elegant.”

Making sure that Margot looked and felt her best can come with its stresses, but for Bryce, it was pretty easy since the actress chose to be involved and share her opinions with her glam squad. “She is so easy to collaborate with,” he shared. “She is always open and interested in new and fun ideas.”

For more on how to recreate Margot’s amazing glam look, Bryce has broken it down step by step so you too can recreate this look at home.

On damp hair, use a dime size amount of Moroccanoil Treatment Light to provide the perfect foundation for styling.

Next, apply Moroccanoil Volumizing Mousse at the roots of the hair and pea-sized amount of Moroccanoil Blow Dry Concentrate at the ends.

Spray Moroccanoil Perfect Defense to protect from heat, then begin to blow the hair out with a 2 inch round brush for a smooth and full-bodied finish.

Then, take the hair in a few large braids and use a flat iron over the braids to create S waves look.

Release the braids and brush the hair out and then use a flat iron to soften out the waves around around the frame of the face and crown.

Break up the waves with your fingers and spray Moroccanoil Dry Texture Dry generously throughout the hair while keeping the arch around the frame of the face.

Apply, Moroccanoil Mending Infusion at the ends of the hair for a silky finish.