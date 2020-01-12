Jennifer Lopez, 50, Sizzles In Low-Cut Aquamarine Dress At LA Film Critics Association Awards

All eyes were on Jennifer Lopez as she arrived at the LA Film Critics Association Awards in a very sexy dress.

Va va voom indeed! Jennifer Lopez, 50, looked absolutely amazing at the LA Film Critics Association Awards on January 11 where she won the Best Supporting Actress honor for her work in Hustlers. The triple threat stunned in a low-cut aquamarine dress featuring big, poofy sleeves that left room for ample cleavage towards the middle. Her outfit included an amazing belt cincher that helped with the overall effect of the ensemble’s sexiness which she accessorized with a super chic purse. J. Lo kept her wet-looking hair tied back in a tight bun with isolated curled strands while working her gorgeous face that featured one heck of a smokey eye.

One of the guests inside the ceremony was Gregory Nava, 70, who directed Jennifer in her breakthrough film Selena 23 years ago. The “Play” singer posted photos of them together from last night on Instagram with a touching tribute to go along with. “Gregory Nava I love you beyond words… not only did you give me Selena, you put me in my very first movie and the unwavering way you have always believed in me always touches my heart and always inspires me to be better every day!!!” she gushed.

Jennifer is no doubt going to be one to watch at all the award shows over the next couple of months due to her numerous nominations for Hustlers. She received mixed reviews on social media when she wore a strapless white dress with a green & gold front bow to the Golden Globes on January 5. “I mean she’s awesome but what’s with the gift wrap gone wrong?” one wrote on social media while another chimed in with, “She looks amazing!”

But wait… there’s more! Jennifer will be electrifying millions of people when she takes centerstage during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show with Shakira, 42, on February 2. The mother-of-two has been getting ready for the big day by consistently hitting up the gym where her glistening abs have been on clear display.