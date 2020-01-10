Wendy Williams Chows Down On Mexican Food With DJ Boof After Fans Beg Them To Date

Wendy Williams and DJ Boof dined and dished at a Mexican restaurant weeks after they sparked dating rumors due to them consistently going out with one another.

Its time to eat! Wendy Williams, 55, chowed down on some delicious Mexican cuisine with her talk show mainstay DJ Boof, 34, on January 10. The mother-of-one shared a hilarious photo of her salivating over a piece of elote (grilled corn) amid a bunch of other yummy items like a set of tacos just waiting to be dined upon. “OMG! Mexican food on a lazy Friday with good people including 1 who likes to watch me eat,” she captioned the clip while Boof took the snap. Fans of the charismatic television personality weren’t really checking on what she was eating and were more focused on the status of what’s going on between the two of them.

“Is it just me who thinks there’s more going on with Wendy and Boof?” one fan pondered while another one chimed in with, “We waiting for you to make it official.” Another follower, however, saw them simply as friends. “Wendy I am watching your show right now in Cincinnati. I love hearing about you & DJ Boof’s shenanigans. Keep me coming. Have fun sis.” She’s been documenting their outings over the past couple of weeks that have included a fun evening out right after the New Year began and a showing of the film Bombshell which they watched with popcorn and soda.

So what’s the tea? Are they an item… or strictly pals? Turns out a whole lot of nothing, as a HollywoodLife insider dished EXCLUSIVE details about the state of their relationship on January 5. “Wendy Williams and DJ Boof are not dating,” they revealed. “They are just really good friends who like to have a good time together. She loves DJ Boof and he loves her but it’s completely platonic.”

The source continued, “Wendy gets invited to a ton of free meals and events and DJ Boof is always down for a good time so she includes him often.” So is there anyone else that can capture Wendy’s heart in the New Year? Stay tuned!