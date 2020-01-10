Stassi Schroeder: Why She’s ‘Not Forcing’ A Friendship With Kristen Doute — They’re ‘Still Not Speaking’

Don’t expect Stassi Schroeder to become BFF’s with Kristen Doute again anytime soon. She’s got bigger priorities in her life that doesn’t involve her longtime ‘Vanderpump Rules’ costar in them.

New Year… same problems? 2020 won’t be including a rekindled friendship between Stassi Schroeder, 31, and Kristen Doute, 36, at least from the bubbly blonde’s point of view. The two had a major falling out last year where their other counterpart, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, 32, is siding with Stassi amid all their drama. “Kristen is still not speaking with Katie and Stassi,” a source dished EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife on January 9. “Stassi is very focused on herself right now and Beau (Clark), period. She would like to get to a place with Kristen where they get along but right now that isn’t happening and she’s not trying to force it. Stassi was sad through most of filming and isn’t going to allow herself emotionally to be there again. It’s a happy time for her right now.”

Kristen appears to be kind of on the same bandwagon as Stassi is when it comes to where she is with her and Katie. “I never say never to any of that,” she told HollywoodLife at BravoCon after being asked if she will ever be friends with the two of them again. “I love them both. My personal POV is I love them both. They’re still my sisters to me. I still have a lot of love. They asked for space, so I’m giving them space.”

The “space” aspect that Kristen brought up is how things went down between the three of them during the inaugural Bravo event. “We exchanged pleasantries,” she said about her interactions with Stassi and Katie while there. “We were all there for the same reason and we all have a job to do, and we were all on the same team when it comes to the show, but that was it.”

Stassi, meanwhile, has other things to look forward to that don’t involve her issues with Kristen, like her upcoming wedding to Beau. The two got engaged in July 2019 and her VPR costar Scheana Shay, 34, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she thinks that she’ll be getting pregnant shortly after they exchange vows!