January is off to a great start & some of our favorite celebs looked fabulous on the red carpet this week! From Salma Hayek to Kristen Stewart, see all of the best dressed stars!

Salma Hayek, 53, has been absolutely killing it lately and her outfits have been amazing. While she rocked a ton of different looks this week, we loved her sparkly silver dress at the 2020 National Board of Review Gala held at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 8 in New York City. Salma wore a long-sleeve metallic silver Jonathan Simkhai draped lamé midi dress which featured a high, mock neckline with a keyhole cutout at her chest. The dress was cinched in at the bodice, showing off her tiny waist, while the rest of the frock flowed into a loose, flowy skirt. She accessorized her look with a pair of metallic silver peep-toe Gucci platforms, which were sky-high, and a gold satin clutch.

Another one of our favorite looks this week came from Kristen Stewart, 29, when she attended a special fan screening of her upcoming film, Underwater, which premieres on Jan. 10, at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Los Angeles on Jan. 7. Kristen looked super sexy in her Alessandra Rich ensemble featuring a tiny white crop top which was more of a bralette than a top, paired with a high-waisted black mini skirt. Kristen’s skirt was extra short revealing her toned, long legs, while a long black blazer covered up the rest of her outfit. Kristen accessorized her look with a bunch of layered silver necklaces and a pair of white leather pointed toe lace-up heels.

Bella Hadid, 23, looked sexy in head-to-toe black leather when she attended the Art of Elysium Gala in Los Angeles on Jan. 4. The supermodel wore a complete Tommy Hilfiger TommyXZendaya ensemble featuring a leather waistcoat with a plunging neckline, paired with high-waisted wide-leg pants and a blazer. She accessorized her look with massive diamond drop earrings and a diamond choker necklace.

Lupita Nyong’o, 36, also looked gorgeous at the 2020 National Board of Review Gala in NYC on Jan. 8 when she donned a sleeveless black sequin Celine gown with a halter neckline and a keyhole cutout at her tiny waist. The actress topped her look off with dazzling Cartier jewelry and a bold red lip.

There were so many other gorgeous looks this week and you can click through the gallery to see all of the best dressed celebrities!