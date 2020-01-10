Gina Kirschenheiter Disses Vicki Gunvalson With Unflattering Meme & Fans Are Not Happy

‘RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter is under fire for a meme she posted on Jan. 10 that shows Vicki Gunvalson caught off guard with what appears to be paint all over her face. Gina referenced the infamous ‘train’ storyline in her post and fans are furious.

Did Gina Kirschenheiter cross the line? The Real Housewives of Orange County star is facing backlash over an unflattering meme she shared to Instagram, which shows Vicki Gunvalson covered in some sort of green substance. And, while RHOC fans weren’t happy to see Gina share the photo, it was the caption under it that had critics saying she “took it too far.”

Kelly Dodd had sex with multiple men. During the episode, Tamra Judge broke down the context of the drama. “Your face after you pulled a train,” text on top of the meme read. — The caption was a clear reference to the infamous storyline from an August episode of RHOC, in which Vicki attempted to spread a rumor thathad sex with multiple men. During the episode,broke down the context of the drama.

“It’s just a rumor that she heard. She said, ‘Eight guys pulled a train on Kelly,’” Tamra said during a confessional about the rumor Vicki had claimed she heard. Tamra then defined what a “train” is and explained that “pulling a train is when somebody has sex with multiple people. So it’s like one after the other. Bam, bam, bam.”

(Photo credit: Gina Kirschenheiter/Instagram)

Interestingly enough, at the time, the women of RHOC said during that episode that they wouldn’t let the foul rumor spread. And, Gina even added that it “lies and dies” here, during a car ride.

Nonetheless, it didn’t end there. Gina captioned her post with, “Cheers to the storyline that keeps on giving….😂😂😂 ,” with the hashtags, “#canthelpmyself #rhoc #loveagoodmeme #thetrainsacoming.” She even tagged RHOC executive producer, Andy Cohen in the post.

While he didn’t comment on the meme, Vicki’s known foe, Kelly Dodd did, writing, “OMG,” along with four emojis of a monkey covering its eyes.

(Photo credit: Gina Kirschenheiter/Instagram)

After angry fans slammed Gina in the comments, she shared a second post, explaining that it was merely “a joke.” And, she didn’t offer up an apology, like many fans requested.

In her followup post, Gina shared a meme of herself with the text, “When no one asked if you pulled a train.” She captioned the post, admitting that she had no regrets about the latter meme of Vicki.

“#wtf,” 😂😂 Relax people….it was a joke….Anddd I still think it’s funny 🤷🏼‍♀️ lol sorry not sorry. Love u all!!!! ❤️,” Gina wrote in her caption. And, Kelly put in her two cents, seemingly taking another shot at Vicki, or maybe poking fun at the storyline, writing, “I think it’s hilarious 😂 .”