Billie Eilish Escapes To A Hawaii Paradise & Goes Swimming With Friends — See Vacation Pics

If you’ve noticed Billie Eilish has ‘been gone,’ that’s because she’s on the lush island of Kaua`i! The singer is making the most of her tropical getaway: zip lining, canoeing, vine swinging and more were all on her jam-packed agenda.

Billie Eilish, 18, has traveled to a destination as green as the roots of her hair: Kaua`i! The singer has chosen what is arguably Hawaii’s most adventurous island for her getaway — thanks to its wide expanse of rain forests, it has also earned the nickname “the Garden Isle.” Billie has certainly taken advantage of her surroundings, as seen in a slideshow of vacation photos and videos that the “bad guy” singer shared to Instagram on Jan. 10.

There are videos of Billie zip lining over a canopy of trees and rafting between ocean cave walls, in addition to clips wafting through the water on a canoe and swimming with friends. Billie can also be seen enjoying a sight of a pretty rainbow from the window view of her helicopter, and enjoying a peaceful afternoon with a friend on a rocky shoreline. For such a laundry list of activities, Billie packed accordingly: an oversized Louis Vuitton button-up shirt, a green camouflage co-ord and multiple bikinis!

If anyone needed personal time off, it would be Billie. Before she even rang in her 18th birthday in Dec. 2019, the young singer was named “Hitmaker of the Year” by our sister publication, Variety! She also toured throughout the year to promote the chart-toppers off her 2019 debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and put on a (literally) blazing performance at the American Music Awards in Nov. 2019.

Billie will have to say aloha to Hawaii eventually, though (yes — it also means goodbye). She has a big gig coming up: the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26! Hopefully, Billie will be hitting the stage more than once, since she’s up for six nominations: “Record Of The Year,” “Album Of The Year,” “Song Of The Year,” “Best New Artist,” “Best Pop Solo Performance” and “Best Pop Vocal Album.”