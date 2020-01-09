Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Send 38th Birthday Love To Kate Middleton After Announcing Move

Kate Middleton turned 38 on Jan. 9, and she received a birthday message from her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, following their recent decision to take a step back from the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be stepping away from royal life, but they seem to still want a relationship with Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton. On Kate’s 38th birthday on Jan. 9, her and William’s official Instagram page posted a message to fans, thanking them for their “lovely messages” to Kate on her big day. In the comments section, Meghan and Harry left the following message, “Wishing a very happy birthday to the Duchess of Cambridge today!” They also included a birthday cake and red heart emoji.

Of course, it’s unclear if Harry and Meghan actually reached out to Kate personally, or if this was the only message that they sent. It’s quite a tense time for the Royal Family, as one day ahead of Kate’s birthday, Meghan and Harry made a shocking announcement — they’re stepping down as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family, and will be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America. They also plan to be “financially independent” as they embark on their new life with their son, Archie.

Kate and William have not publicly commented on Meghan and Harry’s decision. However, Queen Elizabeth II released a statement that made it seem like she’s less than thrilled about the news. “Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the statement read. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that we will take time to work through.” It’s unclear when Meghan and Harry plan to officially begin planting their roots in North America, or where they specifically want to move.

For more than a year now, there have been rumors of a rift between Harry/Meghan and William/Kate. They have not addressed the reports directly, but have seemed cordial while attending public events together, and have interacted (like this latest birthday message) on social media on a few occasions. It’s going to be an interesting year for this family, to say the least.