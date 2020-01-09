Kim Kardashian Reveals Huge Kitchen With FroYo Machine & More After Fans Mock Her Empty Fridge

Kim Kardashian wants you to know there’s more to her kitchen than that barren fridge! Her tour includes a glimpse at her literal froyo pantry and more.

Kim Kardashian set out to prove that she and husband Kanye West don’t actually live in a haunted, empty beige museum by giving fans a tour of her full kitchen and real refrigerator. In a series of Snapchat videos, Kim, 38, guided fans through her truly massive kitchen, complete with a frozen yogurt machine, and a pantry packed with sprinkles for said froyo. Kim starts the video, saying sarcastically, “Okay, so since the inside of my fridge is so baffling, and I saw all these news reports, I’m going to give you guys a tour of my fridge… I saw a bunch of comments from people wondering how I feed my [four] children and since you guys are dying to know.”

For reference, Kim’s last kitchen video showed off her nearly bare refrigerator, which only contained water, ginger ale, and a few other drinks. That’s it, that’s the tea(s). It turns out that her kitchen is roughly the size of an entire New York City apartment. Her first stop is her pantry, where she stores snacks and her collection of sprinkles in glass canisters. She explains that she’s attempting to stop using plastics, and is trying to eat fully plant-based meals. The infamous drink fridge is located in this bedroom-sized pantry, which also stores her froyo machine.

Kim then makes her way through the kitchen, where her personal chef is preparing vegan tacos for dinner. Now, for the pièce de résistance: an industrial, walk-in refrigerator and/or cryogenic chamber. This is where Kim keeps organic produce, perishable products like cheese, and dozens of condiments. Someone in that family is really into ketchup. We also get a glimpse of all their leftovers — stored in perfect, matching glass containers. No foil-wrapped old Cool Whip containers and Tupperware with the wrong sized lids in sight.

Kim finishes the tour by revealing that she has yet another pantry, filled with baking supplies, oatmeal, and similar goods. Her third fridge is for eggs and oat milk (and more ketchup), with a freezer for all their other needs right next to it. But yes; everything is still very, very beige.