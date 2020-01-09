Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton: Celebrate Her 38th With Her Best Moments With Royal Kids

There’s nothing Kate Middleton loves more than being the mother to her three precious children with Prince William. For her 38th birthday, we have her most adorable photos with her kids.

Being a parent to her three beautiful children means everything to Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge turns 38 on Jan. 9 and we’ve got her sweetest moments of being a mom to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 18 months. It was George who made her a first time mother and who can forget when she emerged from St. Mary’s Hospital in London on July 23, 2013 with husband Prince William, 37, carrying the precious infant and future heir to the British throne. She wore a blue dress with white polka dots as she cradled her newborn, absolutely glowing with joy.

Soon George would become a jet-setter at the age of nine months, accompanying his parents on an official tour of New Zealand and Australia in 2014. He looked so adorable in his mother’s arms as they flew to the various locations on the tour and Kate seemed to revel in being a mom, always holding the nine-month-old close to her.

Princess Charlotte joined the family with her May 2, 2015 birth. Now George had a little sister and she too became a working royal at a young age, visiting Canada on an official trip with the rest of her family in 2016 where the royal tots got to play with other kids at a children’s party in Victoria. Then 16-month-old Charlotte even learned how to wave goodbye to fans as Kate held on to her little girl when the family departed the country at the end of their visit.

Prince Louis has rounded out the family — for now — when he was born on April 23, 2018. Kate looked at him so lovingly at his July, 2018 christening that it was obvious there was a special bond between the Duchess and her youngest child. As he grew, he began looking so much like his mom he became a mini-Middleton. At the 2019 Trooping the Color, Kate held him in her arms on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as Louis waved to the crowd and got excited over a jet flyover.

But it’s Kate’s moments with her kids away from royal engagements that are so sweet. She regularly attends William’s polo matches after Royal Ascot and brings the kids and lets them play in the grass, roll around and just be regular children. She cuddles them, feeds them healthy snacks and lets them forget about their important position within the British Royal Family. Check out our gallery of all of Kate’s sweetest moments with here kids by clicking here.