Christina Milian Shows Off Her Big Beautiful Baby Bump In A Sexy Sheer White Dress

Christina Milian is feeling super body confident despite being nearly ready to give birth. She showed off her massive baby bump in a tight, white, super-short mini-dress.

Christina Milian is proving that pregnancy can be sexy as hell! She shared two photos on Jan. 9 to her Instagram account where she was clearly feeling body confident with her very pregnant belly. The 38-year-old is due any day now with a son by her French singer boyfriend Matt Pokora, 34, but that didn’t stop her from modeling a super-short white mini-dress. She struck a sultry pose with one hand on her hip and running her other hand through her hair atop her head in the first photo, giving the camera a come hither look. Even though her bump is so big that her belly button has popped, as it could be seen through the fabric.

Christina doesn’t seem to have gained weight anywhere except for her bump, as her lean, bare thighs can be seen and her hips and waist still seem trim with just the baby bump protruding forward. A dress that tight this far into a pregnancy would be pretty unforgiving on most women, but the “Dip It Low” singer absolutely owned it.

“TINA has a Little Lamb!!!” -Sister Act Voice 🎶 if you know you know.. 😉” she captioned the two photos. We’re assuming she’s referring to the little lamb of a son she’s carrying. Fans absolutely loved the pics. User foreverkhadijah told Christina, “I’m gonna miss your belly when he’s out 😍” as she’s posted so many amazing photos documenting her growing bump ever since announcing her pregnancy in July of 2019. beckermantwins wrote to the singer that she looked, “Beautiful just beautiful 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Fan slbabyy commented, “Prettiest pregnant woman ever! Go ahead girl! 💗.”

This will be the first child for Matt and Christina. She has a nine-year-old daughter Violet Madison Nash with ex-husband, record producer and songwriter The-Dream, 42.