Boosie Badazz Faces Major Backlash After Posting Photos In Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Shirt

Rapper Boosie Badazz is under fire for rocking a shirt at a Houston Rockets game from the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, which he’s never belonged to. Current and former members are livid about the ‘disrespect.’

Members of the Kappa Alpha Psi are calling out rapper Boosie Badazz for rocking a shirt from the historic black fraternity — when he’s not even a member. Boosie (real name Torrence Hatch Jr.), 37, wore the Kappa Alpha Psi sweatshirt on January 8 while sitting court side at the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks game in Houston, as shown in a bunch of photos and videos he posted on Instagram (which you can see HERE). The “Wipe Me Down” rapper captioned the pic #KAPPAFRESH, which didn’t sit well with current and former brothers, who pointed out that it’s considered highly disrespectful to rep fraternities you don’t belong to.

One Kappa Alpha Sri commented on Boosie’s post, “This isn’t cool at all. Not sure if you’re doing this for a laugh or because you think you’re above order due to your celebrity status. This is extremely offensive and disrespectful to my fraternity as a whole. This post needs to come down.” Another wrote, “OH HELLLLL NOOOOOOO not that shirt! No sirrrry Bobbbbbb.” “U tripping wearing our shit. Hella disrespectful.” One fan tried to explain to Boosie why everyone was so mad at him right now. “Boosie I understand you made wipe me down and all…. BUT THIS IS DISRESPECTFUL TO BE WEARING OUR LETTERS AND YOUR [sic] NOT IN THE ORGANIZATION. But I f**k withcha just take The letters off❗️❗️❗️”

Boosie later responded to the backlash, writing on Instagram that: “I WAS N THE MALL LOOKING FOR RED N SAW THE SWEATER N IT WAS HARD. YES I KNEW IT WAS A KAPPA SWEATER. I THOUGHT I WOULD GET LOVE FROM WEARING IT NOT HATE. CALM YALL AS DOWN BRA I WAS JUST GETTING FRESH #leavemealone.” He then captioned that post, “Y’all pissing me off frfr be mad at the mfs n the mall selling em for the low DONT BE MAD AT ME smh.”

Both the Hawks and Rockets’ colors are red. Boosie hasn’t taken down the Kappa Alpha Psi Instagram post.