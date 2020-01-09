Harley Quinn Handles Her Joker Breakup With A Vengeance In Full Length Trailer For ‘Birds Of Prey’

Margot Robbie is back as Harley Quinn in the latest trailer for ‘Birds Of Prey,’ where the villainess of Gotham City takes on a whole new adversary with some fierce women at her side.

Breakups are hard, and no one knows that better than Harley Quinn. In the latest, full length trailer for Birds Of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn, the titular character has left her former boyfriend, The Joker, in the dust and is ready to start anew — or take on a new villain. But she’s not alone. Birds Of Prey brings together the ultimate girl gang, with characters the likes of Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya, among others to take on their common enemy Black Mask. With Margot Robbie at the helm of the project — not only starring but also producing the project — fans are ready for this raucous take on Gotham city!

Margot is coming off of an incredible 2019, where her work in both Bombshell and Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood has been overwhelming praised by awards circles and critics groups alike. Margot earned a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for her work in Bombshell, and is poised for a potential Oscar nomination — her second since I, Tonya. Riding the coattails of that success, Margot looks pitch perfect to return to Gotham.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time the Oscar nominated actress has played Harley Quinn. She previously picked up the iconic baseball bat and donned her hair in pigtails for the role in 2016’s Suicide Squad. While the film didn’t reach the height of success many fans had hoped for, Harley’s solo vehicle appears a thrilling new edition to the DC universe.

Along with Margot, Birds Of Prey stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Ali Wong, Chris Messina, and Rosie Perez. The film is directed by Cathy Yan of Sundance Film Festival’s award winning Dead Pigs. Birds Of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn hits theaters February 7, 2020.