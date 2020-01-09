Beyoncé Sparks Rumors She’ll Star In New James Bond Movie With Cryptic New Martini Pic

Shaken, not stirred — that’s the current state of the BeyHive after seeing a picture of Beyoncé drinking James Bond’s favorite drink, a martini! Fans presented even more evidence to suggest Bey could be involved in ‘No Time to Die.’

Beyoncé, 38, may have brought her own champagne to the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, but she also took a sip from a martini at the show. While that itself isn’t rumor-worthy, the singer posted a photo of her lips against the glass on Jan. 8 — and the rumor mill is now spinning uncontrollably. You see, martinis just so happen to be James Bond’s “signature drink,” as one Twitter user pointed out (see below). Fans have not forgotten the last time Beyoncé shared a close-up shot with a piece of food — that time, a lemon — and her legendary album Lemonade dropped soon afterwards in 2016 (again, fans are hammering this point across Twitter). With these two major pieces of evidence, fans are now proposing this possibility: Beyoncé could somehow be involved in the new Bond movie, No Time to Die, coming out in April 2020.

For many, the martini photo was a hint that Beyoncé could possibly be singing the intro for the new James Bond movie. “She’s not gonna get away with it this time… BEYONCÉ JAMES BOND THEME CONFIRMED,” one fan tweeted,while another speculator tweeted, “What makes me think Beyoncé is really doing the James Bond soundtrack is that it’s less than three months before the movie yet we still don’t know who are singing the songs.”

One fan dug really deep, unearthing a clip from Bey’s 2018 Coachella set. Listeners picked up the familiar brass instruments while she sang “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” the same jazzy sound from the iconic James Bond theme song! “Beyoncé has been hinting at James Bond since her 2018 Coachella set when she sampled the theme tune during Don’t Hurt Yourself,” the BeyHive detective tweeted.

I think she's gonna be in James Bond project. Martini is his signature drink. https://t.co/QSDdijX7ck — ✨ Δslı (@AsliYonce) January 9, 2020

Beyoncé has been hinting at James Bond since her 2018 Coachella set when she sampled the theme tune during Don't Hurt Yourself pic.twitter.com/m18j8X9ONn — EDGES KINKY (@beeeysus) January 9, 2020

Daniel Craig, 51, is reprising his role as Agent 007 (for the last time) in No Time to Die, after playing the secret agent in Casino Royale (2006), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). Joining the 21st century’s face of the James Bond films will be Ana de Darmas (who co-starred with Daniel in Knives Out), Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes and Naomie Harris. Hopefully Beyoncé’s name will be added to that lineup as the movie’s main vocalist!